This is my approach, based upon hard science and engineering both primary and standing on the shoulders of some MDs.

Note: This is not medical advice, but bioweapon countermeasure advice by an engineer that has worked in industry, in laboratories and for governments and militaries, who founded his own startup, built it then got attacked by a bioweapon in 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine.

Figure 1: How Electrostasis Project at www.electrostasis.com attacks bioweapons and adversarial industrial spy wetware with the mobile bioenergetic clinic ( e.g. machine, which can be reduced in size and form factor to benefit others with proper resources).

Here are the bioscan “hits” that returned the protein plaques from the CCP bioweapon “Sars-Cov-2” that then integrated with CCP neurotechnology chipsets and edge bio compute wetware devices and local fauna and flora with people to spin-off mutant strains called COVID-19 (e.g. COVID now since 2019 has passed). Keep in mind the COVID has some strains with mesogen: nemetic crystals in it that link you to CCP via near-field as well as the normal strains with far-field.

Figure 2: Based upon a DNA bioscan these are the “hits” returned. Keep in mind the protein plaques and junk from CCP bioweapons contain a bunch of other stuff, such as local parasites that may have been in your body, yeast (e.g. candida albicans if your immune system is suppressed and you consume yeast) and other bacteria, virus, mold and the resultant fallout being cancer (from Bacillus licheniformis, where it just takes you to simply breathe-in aersolized dirt containing this bacteria. Due to microwaves everywhere (thanks FCC), we got an earth full of particles that stay in suspended in the air longer than normal.

For those new to these briefs, based upon primary data and reverse engineering of CCP bioweapons, I’m an engineer in the trenches with prior nanotechnology, materials science, photoelectromagnetochemistry, genomics, biotech, chemical engineering, laboratory management, patents in medicine with MDs as coPIs, patents in energy space and materials science space with PhDs as coPIs and PIs, director of engineering and chief technology, chief information and chief science officer roles. I went for a Ph.D. and decided best to form my own startup to positively impact the world in 2012, while pursuing Ph.D. at UNR-Wolfpack in geochemistry/geothermal engineering. Then in 2022 I got shot-up and poisoned with bioweapons through an advanced Artificial Intelligence AI Bio Cyber Physical System BCPS attack from ChinaCCP that coincided with the invasion of Ukraine by Russia when I turned down $ from China and Russia in 2021 to do business with them, due to my prior commitments and trust with USG DOD and USG DOE (e.g. American tax dollars, that would have been stolen by China and Russia had I decided to work with them willingly). Instead CCP used their advanced wetware Brain-Machine-Interface Artificial Intelligence BMI-AI to try to steal and murder from my family’s startup Reactwell. I lost rougly $25mm+ due to this covert attack, that was successful on other American startup founders such as Tony Hsieh at Zapps.com and Erin Valenti at a Utah based startup.

The attack pierced USG DOD and NATO BMI-AI system that I was connected to prior while doing work for USG DOD Army Redstone Arsenal, Alabama on advanced nanotechnology materials science work (something of interest to Russia and China). The Russians were straight forward and professional, the Chinese were freekin horridly evil in their tactics using a shell company in the Caribbean as a facade and proxy business men in America already linked to CCP AI BCPS. The attack got triggerred after I helped USG NSA out with some information, as the CCP wetware spybug (wire tap inside of my body) was converted from “perch mode” (e.g. snoop/spy) to “murder mode” (e.g. covert murder like the evil CCP AI did to Tony Hsieh and Erin). I used to crash at Tony’s crash pad at The Ogden in Vegas, NV when in town for conferences related to hard science & deep tech… for example when I presented at Autodesk University and had some affogato with John Cleasey after the AU event

Here is what I’ve done to recover from the horrid CCP bioweapons, adversarial wetware and genomic weapons:

Mass Based:

Ivermectin Methylene Blue MB - get tested before you dose with this by an MD Oxygen, Hyperbaric Oxygen Treatment Therapy (HBOT) is preferred Clean Water Clean Food Anti-parasite Insect repellants and bug zappers around living quarters Salt around living quarters Quartz around living quarter to amplify salt

Bioenergetics Based:

Frequencies: longitudinal waves and the associated mechanical vibrations to shake loose the crude and junk. DNA-TX H-Field TX Bioscan with Hunt and Kill subroutine Near field only after a clean bioscan obtained or while killing known pathogens with a very small near field transmitter. I only utilize a larger near field transmitter or link to pattern when clean, else will rapidly get killed. Do not tinker with the near field, this is what made Tesla lose his mind and lost JP Morgan and family some money, but not near as much as they’re losing now as well as Rockefellers to the CCP. Remember, Venrtock is the Rockefeller family’s venture capital and pre-P/E deployment arm and their ventures since Sapphire Energy have been getting trolled by CCP.

