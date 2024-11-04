I’ve found that graphene oxides are a key building block in brain-machine-interface bmi artificial intelligence ai BMI-AI systems.

Figure 1: Graphene Oxide GO powder. CONOPS: place in coffee, then let someone drink it, then shoot them up with a non-kinetic-threat NKT weapon platform to remove them from the world, if not a good person and doing evil (e.g. CCP). Note, CCP calls this weapon GONUTs. [1]

The hit job on me in 2022 in-situ magnetized a bunch of paramagnetic materials and graphenes, then I started to be a walking magnet with horrid necrosis and other feromagnetic and paramagnetic materials being attracted to me. The bioweapon from CCP turned my body paramagnetic, added additional resistance to my daily routines and eventually nearly covert murdered me.

I’ve been removing the graphene oxides and have found that the use of frequencies in the far-field transmitting at the graphene sheets and stacks fundamental frequency works very well. I do bioscan first, that picks up the current frequency of the graphene oxides in the biofilms within my body (also getting degraded through methylene blue MB, colloidal silver nanoparticles, colloidal gold nanoparticles and apparel with silver and gold in it (if you are interested in silver apparel or gold apparel, I built out a textile prototyping lab by the Fashion District in DTLA for a GOV prototyping site and have teamed with an MD to build-out an apparel line utilizing some medical patents that we filed for, if interested or think you can add value in any way shape or form ping me at www.electrostasis.com) , Ivermectin, no yeast and minimal added sugars with no nightshades in diet), are logged.

The bioscan frequency responses are within the Golden Frequencies and vary, based upon latest cell phone tower and wireless spectrum environment encountered, so has to be updated to destroy the graphene oxide matrix within biofilms real-time basis.

I’ve observed frequencies from 4,000,000 Hz to 32,000,000 Hz so far on the graphene oxide brain-machine-interface BMI to artificial intelligence AI system.

Graphene Oxide bioweapon bioscanning and removal services available at www.electrostasis.com - this is a key building block element in brain-machine-interfaces bmi, COVID (virtual nation state strains) and electronic harassment utilized by criminals and international organized crime (e.g. Triads linked to ChinaCCP).

List of References

[1] https://m.indiamart.com/proddetail/graphene-oxide-2851566697262.html