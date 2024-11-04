I’m continuing to reverse engineer ChinaCCP PLA bioweapons, genomic weapons and adversarial wetware. The U.S. Government and NATO utilizes a politically correct (PC) term called COVID for the adversarial wetware mutant strains deployed by ChinaCCP PLA through use of Xi’s Magic Weapon platform.

Figure 1: Heavy, Paramagnetic and Feromagnetic metal removal via rife frequencies from the human body. These ten hits were returned again, consistent with the ten separate wetware circuits in my body that CCP and other groups dosed me with to cognitively poach and steal intellectual property prior to a failed hit job in 2022 and then conversion from “perch mode” (e.g. industrial espionage spy mode) to “attack mode” (e.g. covert murder mode or worse, what CCP tried to do to me, conversion terrorism mode). I dislike CCP and have declared a private war against CCP. USG/NATO is pierced by CCP, let it be known..

Each wetware circuit (ten in me) are comprised of a dominant metal that an electrode based bioscan picks up on the total human body. Guaranteed there are more than one heavy metal, paramagnetic metal and feromagnetic metal per wetware circuit, it is just that the electrochemical bioscan only picks up the dominant one and of course when the human body is exposed to EMF fields omndirectional and more importantly directional, the metals and associated nanoparticles within the biofilm comprising the adversarial non-invasive wetware moves around and can shift the dominant metal being “pinged / hit” by the bioscan on the total human body.

Further, the returned frequencies can represent a bimetalic or multi-metallic metal complex residing within the body. So, the hits returned are probably complexes. So when transmitting frequencies (pulsed square waves with spiked leading edges, per Rife) that simply re-arranges and breaks-up the metals. The e-field grows the synthetic biology to an extent while also disrupting it, the h-field completely destroys the paramagnetic and feromagnetic metal complexes with various geometries able to be deployed to match the various complexes residing in the body’s non-invasively installed adversarial wetware (e.g. COVID, the political correct term for CCP bioweapons, genomic weapons and adversarial wetware for population control and people poaching in democratic nation states to put the person under technocommunist rule covertly and illegally).

I’m able to detect a metallic taste in my mouth as the heavy metal, paramagnetic metal and feromagnetic metal pulsed square wave frequency sequences with sweeps progress. This confirms the metals (poisons) in my body are being removed and pulled out. Staying hydrated is extremely important with antioxidants when doing killing and metal removal sessions followed by healing routines in frequency to repair the voids and damage during removal (killing via bioenergetics).