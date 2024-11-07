Electrostasis Project is logging recurring (10) wetware circuits being returned as "hits" within the human body of many people. Based upon this recurrence, the premise is that Intelligence Community IC utilizes an integrated wetware system for in-situ non-invasively dosed transducers that get re-calibrated based upon the local 5G+ mmWave directional antenna telecommunications system to transmit and re-tune the synthetic biology to the current "outbreak" of a pathogen in the local environment.





This is a smart bioweapon countermeasure, part of national biodefense. However, when CCP hacks your smart phone and SIM card then it utilizes the system against you. Example: CCP hacks into your wetware and transmits an "attraction" signal for insects and necrosis containing pathogens, to stick to you and pierce your biofield.



CCP's small portable and compact weapons being deployed on DIB members are comprised of a nanotech delivery system that is pre-programmed with necrosis and pathogen transmitting TX along with a near field hit to then rapidly grow the covert delivered nanotechnology pathogen with a mesogen: nemetic crystal system linked to CCP AI BCPS. This is how CCP tried to covert murder me, sadly CCP took out Tony Hsieh in Nevada and Erin Valentine in Utah with this type of covert neuroweapon hacking, then scaled it up with release of Sars-Cov-2 to simply wreak cognitive dysfunction and false-positive NATO AI BCPS on good hard working Americans.

Further, after the key-signal hit job from CCP and terrorist proxies, the damaged blood vessels and blood results in a feromagnetic and then paramagnetic (due to the graphenes being oxidized) nodule within the person. This over times results in local magnetism and can do weird things to glitch out NATO AI BCPS as instructed to by CCP AI BCPS, such as move people, move animals and other weird stuff that is unnatural. Everyone should have a healthy circulatory and bloodflow system. Never leave any blood clot in your body ever, even if an MD says it is best, cause that will result in a local feromagnetic and paramagnetic zone that other horrid things can grow into via biofilm/matrix growth. Only uninformed MDs will choose to not address any blood clot.

I personally, this is not medical advice, have been utilizing frequency treatments to unclog blood per Nenah Sylver, Ph.D. book “The Rife Handbook” after a scan. However, one has to be careful, if you are not clean first you will dislodge a ton of built-up plaque and then kill yourself due to an overwhelming amount of debris going into your heart. I am staying hydrated and alkaline and switching between acidic and alkaline during these frequency treatments with ivermectin, methylene blue and other antiparasites and insecticides present with longitudinal waves for assorted debris (proteins, cancer, etc.).



Therefore,use of eSIM with 5G+ mmWave is required. Then as the person consumes more food, the synthetic biology is layered on top of each sublayer and results in a protective far-field biofield. #CIA #DIA #NSA #FBI #DHS #NATO #Reactwell