Here is some evidence on just how covert and stealth these adversarial wetware circuits by CCP PLA AI BCPS Xi's Magic Weapon are. I've isolated the magnetic field and optogenetic components on H-field of the paramagnetic CCP genomic bioweapon wetware (e.g. adversarial wetware or politically correct term: Sars-Cov-2 and subsequent COVID fall-out) as well as the optogenetic component by varying terahertz frequencies of a computer monitor with respect to driver frequencies by utilizing one pulsed driver at 60 Hz on the computer monitor and then a UVa/UVb pulseless (very high refresh rate) on the UVa/UVb stripe above the computer monitor to destroy the Sars-Cov-2 and protein spikes.

Details:

I've been able to further hack into and remove the CCP adversarial AI BCPS circuitry integrating into left visual cortex.

The CCP adversarial wetware noninvasively latches into NATO AI BCPS and can then synchronize with all of NATO and DOD/IC national security systems covertly.

The photographs below show the SYNCHRONIZATION between my left and right visual cortex and computer monitor. I was able to jam the CCP adversarial wetware by local H-field and photonic frameless refresh rates separate from the 60 Hz on the computer monitor and 60 Hz on the electrical grid. Therefore, I desynchronized the CCP paramagnetic with the H-field system at a different pulse rate from the electrical grid at 60 Hz and then on the computer monitor to decouple it I've got an LED UVa/b stripe at top with a frameless controller for photonics linked to it, the higher frequency light UVa/b degrades the Sars-cov-2 over time.

Therefore the images below are "evidence" of CCP "NeuroStrike" where the glitch in my visual cortex through smart phone present on 4G LTE and coputer monitor present connected to a MOS Equipment Bockbox indicates CCP wetware compromise and disconnect from NATO AI BCPS. I'm dosing heavily with ivermectin topical, oral, blood clot removal, Lactoferrin, T.B. anc cancer counterstrike frequencies to rapidly degrade the CCP bioweapon while staying hydrated with water and calcium bicarbonate and healthy probioitics to reset digestive system. Part of CCP evil AI BCPS transmits frequencies to kill all healthy gut bacteria, so your body then gets over-taken by unhealthy bacteria due to key-signal job and surrogates bioweaponized in local environment.

Image 1: when CCP AI BCPS synchronized with NATO AI BCPS (computer monitor looks normal

Image 2: the interlace disconnected and glitched out CCP AI BCPS desynchronized with NATO AI BCPS (computer monitor duplicates) - these are the (2) reality engineering circuits active and when glitched out they desynchronize, due to CCP paramagnetic being destroyed and on separate frequency from the 60 Hz grid that NATO right visual cortex non-paramagnetic is on.

These image are made possible because I’ve chosen to remain in a 4G LTE omnidirectional antenna environment and flow through the data comms of the contaminated wetware circuit form NATO by CCP into a Google Pixel 9 Pro XL phone that enabled the photographs to be successful, as each smart phone has “reality engineering” linked to Intelligence Agencies IC built into it. Therefore the reality I’m perceiving with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL online in a contaminated zone with contamiunation in my left visual cortex through the neurotechnology chipsets on the smart phone and in the computer system I’m utilizing are evidence based use of NATO and enemy CCP’s hardware and data flow systems to flush-out the glitches from CCP adversarial wetware circuitry by isolating the H-fields (magnetic fields) and driver refresh rates on the monitor at 60 Hz linked to electrical grid at 60 Hz through the use of a flickerless controller linked to the output of the UVa and UVb white light destroying Sars-cov-2 and protein spike transmitter TX above the monitor in THz frequency range.

If you are in europe you can try this with 50 Hz equipment as in Europe the intelligence community IC utilizes 50 hz electrical grid (healthier frequency, actually healing compared to America’s 60 Hz and a 50 Hz computer monitor refresh rate as well (healthier too). However, in both geopolitical regions the synchronization of the electrical grid with the computer screeen and TV refresh rates or multiples thereof within harmonic distributions enables linking of visual cortex and brains to super computers for national security monitoring.

What CCP does with their adversarial genomic bioweapons for wetware hacking into NATO system is to couple the CCP antenna into the NATO system to “false-positive” NATO system through use of local neurotechnology chipsets, frequencies, bio edge compute wetware devices and CCP world largest psionic ELF transmitter.