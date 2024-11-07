Action Items:

Step 1: clean your body and mind, calcium-disodium-EDTA IV (after doctor reviewed and approved from blood test), methylene blue (after doctor review and approved from blood test), ivermectin (after doctor review and prescription issued), remove paramagnetic materials and feromagnetic materials, no yeast, no added sugar, spray pesticide and insecticide in surrounding rooms, frankincense, myrrh, alkaline water for hydration, silver and gold colloidal nanoparticles, silver and gold harmonic (sub and fundamental transmitters around you), consuming food in morning through lunch, focus on liquids with silicon and diamagnetic components along with other pre-requisite room temperature super conductor materials, bismuth, calcium carbonate, etc.

Figure 1: topical ivermectin that Electrostasis Project at www.electrostasis.com utilizes to spray on skin for countering parasites and CCP bioweapons based off of genomic sequences of known parasites DNA.

Step 2: After cleaning up your body then consuming food while transmitting sequences of rife frequencies with nanoparticles will build synthetic biology, healthy in your body that is tuned to the rife frequency that you are transmitting. If you layer every known far-field frequency in your body from DNA databases and from MW and fundamental frequencies, the your synthetic biology biofield far-field transmitters TX will destroy any and all known pathogens. Useful frequencies are for blood circulation, anti-blood clot, anti-cancer, anti-yeast (this one will make people throw up around you that are gentiles and are full of yeast, witnessed this first hand, probably someone with a yeast infection) and no added sugar. Always stay hydrated with alkaine water.

Step 3: Bioscan your body for the various synthetic biology to log the frequencies being transmitted. Place sensors in your surrounding local environment to log what new pathogens are in the local environment, then link this to your DNA-TX system to at a distance update your body based upon pathogens being sensed within the local area. This is what national biodefense systems that run in the background of governments utilize, this exact system, but they use people “surrogates” with wetware circuitry to monitor then update via smart phone to telecommunications system and then update the local region and the people in it with transmitters (transducers) synthetic biology wetware in the local population minimize pandemics.

Step 4: Once you understand how the system works, you can destroy the mind comms and associated cognitive population controls by nailing the graphenes and associated heavy metals that destroys the wetware antennas linked to various tracking and payment systems, while maximizing diamagnetic metals in your body to push away horrid paramagnetic and feromagnetic materials.

