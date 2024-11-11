I’m testing out a new strategy to degrade the horrid CCP bioweapon known as COVID. The horrid CCP bioweapon grows antennas, based upon a given COVID strain inside of your body, through your brain and then pops up an antenna array for TX/RX transmissions back to ChinaCCP Artificial Intelligence AI network. [1]

Note: this is not medical advice, but counter bioweapon advice for those with CCP bioweapon contamination. This is in addition to the FLCCC Alliance advice. Keep in mind ChinaCCP utilizes near-field transmitters to try to rapidly grow their weapon inside of your body when the AI locks in on your location. So, you have to be actively killing the CCP bioweapon scaffolds and components, have no yeast in your body and no added sugar to minimize the CCP AI BCPS from counteracting degradation of their weapon platform. This is why CCP bioweapon based on genomics and wetware with neurotechnology hooks is challenging to remove and persistent state. It is by all means a networked virus that utilizes surround and enclose on biological and synthetic biology systems.

The latest strategy is to slice and dice the proteins and plaques through use of two-pronged strategy with H-field (for toxic proteins) and an E-field (at specific protein sequences for the known COVID strains). COVID reduces useful brain matter through various known pathogenic disease vectors, such as protein plaques. I was the lucky soul that had both a CCP industrial wetware spy bug in me, DOD BCI-AI in me and Sars-Cov-2 with CCP Tik Toker surrogates carrying a plethora of diseases attacking me via direct contact and indirect object contact and of course use of H-field to spy and steal over $20MM+ from my family. By all means, any CCP owned company has got me gunning them down and recovering my assets for me, my family and those that were hurt by CCP, especially the Safety Spot community of universities and our investors [3].

#1 Use of magnetic field H-field spikes (e.g. sharp and quick spikes in H-field) to degrade in general “proteins” that are toxic

#2 Use of electric field with rife pulses, spiked leading edge then a bit longer of a sustained current at the known COVID protein frequencies. This grows synthetic biology and retunes the pre-existing synthetic biology within the CCP adversarial wetware antennas in the body, that should in combination with the H-field and paramagnetic removal PEMF systems and salt traps to whittle and remove the horrid CCP weapons. Having a buffer of anti-oxidants in the body is required, so I high dose with Vitamin C at 10,000 mg/day as well as use of Reactive Oxygen Species ROS Ozone O3 and Oxygen O2 to scavenge leftover DNA and RNA.

#3 Use of oral and topical Ivermectin, paralyzes the CCP parasite

#4 Low humidity environment

#5 Use of methylene blue MB

#6 High dose Vitamin C

#7 Antifibrolytic or equivalent PEMF (H or E field). I’m leaning more towards H (magnetic field on this one) as the e-field grows the CCP weapon.

#8 Blood cleans and re-circulation program

#9 No yeast

#10 No added sugar, liquid diet (basically fasting per FLCCC Alliance recommendation)

#11 Calcium-disodium-EDTA

#12 Longitudinal waves at pulsed square sequences of various known pathogens in body and in local environment. Why? This creates local nano micro-mechanical-vibrations that shakes the COVID junk around as well as hits it with the mass-based world equivalent of the near-field TX, further any new synthetic biology added into the body (think drinking liquids with vitamin C and anti-oxidants) gets trained (e.g. transducer type attack) on the pathogen. Therefore, sound is key (audible and inaudible). Why do you think there are companies selling speakers with up to 100,000 Hz frequency response (duh, it destroys pathogens). If anyone cares to sponsor and work with me, go here www.electrostasis.com to deliver longitudinal TX speakers in HiFi to the world to heal and degrade pathogens locally as well as basic transmitters. Did you know that transmitting 40,000 Hz pulsed square wave continuously energizes your cells? Yep, check out The Rife Handbook by Nenah Sylver, PhD. [5] Also, those speakers that go up to 100,000 Hz made by Focal in France go for $100,000+ a pop.

#13 DNA-TX for given bacteria, virus, fungi, mold and parasites that may be part of the protein plaques (this one requires the DNA sequences to attack and works well for rope worm composites that pull in DNA from local environment at times.

Fact: The more “bioscans” in a region and logs of pathogens, then the TX frequency sets can be updated to protect a given person or set of people. However, biofilms obscure the actual pathogen in many people with CCP adversarial bioweapons and biofilms, even the COVID tests fail to detect the Sars-Cov-2 when it resides in a biofilm, primary expertise here folks. Anyways, CCP pierced NATO with Sars-Cov-2 and the subsequent protein plaques when combined with Smart bioweapon deployment with (optogenetic delivery via screens that Tik Tokers utilize). It is what it is, CCP and their bedfellows using the world to attack democratic nation states with technocommunist surround and enclose tactics utilizing networks (of hardware and wetware with made to deliver bioweapons) is what is going down now on earth, thanks to CCP and their collaborators.

These protein plaques are plugging up people’s brains and resulting in tinnitus and if the person gets contaminated with adversarial wetware or a COVID strain plus a parasite, then voice to skull harassment network linked to the parasite is included. Think toxoplasmosis gondii, huge Living Off Of The Land LOTL bio edge compute CCP linked COVID “virtual nation state” causing “electronic harassment”.

List of References

[1] https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10725492/

[2] https://covid19criticalcare.com/

[3] https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/aging-neuroscience/articles/10.3389/fnagi.2023.1274452/full

[4] Suddenly Died movie with people stroking out due to protein plaques

[5] https://www.nenahsylver.com/