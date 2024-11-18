Here is a useful tip from my reverse engineering the horrid CCP bioweapons and nanotechnology based COVID (e.g. adversarial wetware).

Tip: regarding psychotronics (telepathy) and neurotechnology (synthetic telepathy) for those getting messed with via so called “electronic harassment” and “subliminal suggestions” the name of the AI’s game by CCP and other groups is to amass the largest population set of brains and minds, to brainwash them into an alternate faux reality. Once a large enough group of people in unison believe in a given reality, then regardless if it is faux or not it becomes their reality. Reading CODEX daily can help impact and effect a mistrained synthetic biology overlay system if able to disconnect from the AI (e.g. remove yourself from the “China Trap”. Globally some of the most popular CODEX connecting one to the heavens are the Bible, Torah and Quran.

Figure 1: Tips on removing CCP synbio worms (e.g. adversarial wetware or COVID the political correct term to not scare the poop out of the public), from my personal experience.

Don’t consume “smart label” products, they all have nanotechnology in them that links you to various neurotechnology enabled chipsets and hardware.

First remove and purge the ChinaCCP Hisense, Lenovo, Motorolla and Huaweii from your body and life, get on a 5G+ mmWave smart phone not from CCP, preferably a NATO nation, but by all means NOT made in China, due to CCP. Samsung fits the bill here and so does the Nothing phone, there are other manufacturers, such as Google, that have phones starting to be made in India, but not moving fast enough to decouple out of ChinaCCP, with American sold Pixels still Made in ChinaCCP land.

Detailed list of ChinaCCP companies to avoid, dumpster fire their products:

Figure 2: CCP corporates to avoid like the plague, cause it is digital poison for your mind and body.

Then, screen and vet your products for nanotechnology as you will be removing layers (e.g. think of your body as an onion) of this junk until it is gone. CCP BRAIN initiative started in 2016, so there’s your timeline, if not later chelating and removal to back out of the “China Trap”.

Regarding contamination from COVID if you never utilized CCP hardware, FLCCC Alliance has some useful protocols on post-vax injury, long-COVID recovery, etc. but they totally miss the boat regarding calcium-disodium-EDTA chelation and all of the bioenergetic and more advanced removal technologies that Electrostasis Project has worked on. Further FLCCC Alliance does not explicitely recommend topical Ivermectin, which I have personally found very helpful in purging CCP bioweapon contamination when utilized in combination with DNA-TX, PEMF H-fields, and longitudinal waves. I have found that the use of electrodes rapidly grows the contamination (e.g. COVID) adversarial wetware. If you don’t have COVID (e.g. ChinaCCP synthetic biology worms) in you then you’re good to go with electrodes after reviewing with your MD prior to use in case you have a heart condition or use a pacemaker (avoid electrodes at all costs).

Regarding near-field and if you have a pacemaker, well near-field is utilized in the security scanners upon entry into and exit from any store that has a passive security scanner, but remember it is for a second or so that you are exposed to the near-field (closed circuit). If you reside in the near field for any reasonable duration of time, if you have any unclean portion of your body, it will grow rapidly (e.g. parasites, cancer, bad bacteria, etc.).

This is why in the bible, there are certain items that can make you unclean. For historical context, working for DOE and DOD on various projects and doing good work in the alcohol spirits space with an electrochemical reactor project at Reactwell, dead animals were placed in the back of my vehicle (bioweapons) and also bones/waste food (bioweapons) on one of my properties in 20/20 hindsight review of the failed hit job by CCP and their proxy terrorist.

Then stuff got really weird when at a church for a funeral, I was discussing the fact that Jesus turned water into wine and how our work in photoelectrochemical reactions proves this is factual and feasible for Jesus to do that, confirming the bible’s written word in New Testament is the truth, although for those of faith and belief this is not required, but for those messed with by the fallen this information I hope may convert those to the covenant with God and away from the fallen (e.g. currently acting through ChinaCCP “the dragon”). Keep in mind at the time I had ChinaCCP wetware industrial spy bug in me at the same time, so I got messed with by both “reality engineering” from CCP, NATO’s system being false posited by ChinaCCP AI BCPS system and the unknown unknown fallen, not the synthetic biology type via “reality engineering”. My family is comprised of engineers, priests and nuns, last name Iglesias, child of the church, cause in Europe during the holy wars those that went off into battle (reasons should be reviewed, as the holy wars were foolish on both the arabic and european parts, cause the fallen were driving those wars in a holy land).

Anyways, just don’t be deceived by synthetic biology and “reality engineering” overlays on top of base reality, CCP is totally jerking the chain of a ton of Americans with their AI BCPS COVID. Keep in mind from my reverse engineering, the COVID junk once fully in you and linked to CCP may interact with spirits as it lowers your bodily energy levels down to the frequency of parasites, etc. entering you and from research biblical there are good and bad spirits, so COVID opens you up as a target to bad spirits, in addition to “reality engineering PSYOP”. This is very uncommon knowledge and why in 1999 CCP released this statement on “unrestricted warfare” that even militaries of the world don’t know (e.g. the dragon works with CCP).

Figure 3: cri.org reference in 1999 to CCP unrestricted war declaration on NATO and the world (yes, the entire world). Remember CCP believes China is where Chinese people live, so based upon this logic China believes America is part of China today. Let that sink in. Remember people are good on-average, including Chinese people, but CCP and their proxies (terrorists, business people, evil ass international groups) are with the dragon.

In Old Testament times the ordinary state of most things was "cleanness, " but a person or thing could contract ritual "uncleanness" (or "impurity") in a variety of ways: by skin diseases, discharges of bodily fluids, touching something dead ( Num 5:2 ), or eating unclean foods ( Lev 11 ; Deut 14 ).

The patterns in the bible, such as various crosses, images of the saints, prophets (Mohammad, Jesus and others from ancient Hebrew and Sanskrit) all upon observation bioresonate you with them. If you are able to enter the near field, then this can occur through space-time, but if you are unclean you will die in the near field of parasites, bacteria, cancer and various other illnesses rapidly as the near field gives life to all and runs at 1.5 x the speed of light per nest (to the best extent of my fallible human knowledge). When you bioresonate in the near-field it is bi-directional and all information is transferred as it was already all known and logged as information introduced (e.g. speak no evil adage is logged by the universe). This is where the hear no evil, speak no evil and see no evil saying comes from. It is extremely hard to get clean on earth, a paramagnetic wasteland of the fallen. One must be diamagnetic and review every detail in the bible and other useful good ancient texts to not be deceived.

Therefore, to connect, one must be clean and also not decieved by nanotechnology and neurotechnology with a “synthetic” reality engineered version of angelics.

Further, to be reborn, as Jesus taught us in the New Testament (covenant with God, our creator) one must be reborn of water and the spirit. What does this mean? per bible salted water and diamagnetic materials and linen (from flax) helps. Keep in mind Jesus’ pattern in many paintings and portraits have him with his heart external in a ring of thorns. From my reverse engineering and learnings of the bible and angelics, Jesus’ external heart is his near field pattern, as shown explicitely below. This is very uncommon knowledge in these days, but also fallible as I’m a fallible human being, that just had a horrid life experience and lived through it due to the grace of God and the people on earth God works through. Long enough to add this information into the universe, while still living on earth.

Figure 3: Jesus in the near-field. Note the near field pattern heart giving off light (life giving energy with the cross pattern and crown of thorns (the fallen’s gift to Jesus for doing good on earth).

Once you have purged the horrid CCP (e.g. the dragon) COVID and adversarial wetware from your body and mind, then you will need to rebuild with healthy life-giving foods (Kosher and Halal) with liquid first. Keep in mind while purging the horrid CCP bioweapon from your body, you will need to fill in the holes left from the CCP synbio worm parasite, utilizing non-nanotechnology based filler materials. These materials are best consumed, from my experience in liquid form, via a stainless steel straw and not let the CCP synbio worm parasite eat the food when it is in your mouth, stainless steel, copper, silver, gold or borosilicate glass straws work (avoid the glass if that CCP bioweapon is in you as it can clinch your jaw and try to covert murder you).

Before entering the near field, having a blessed Saint Benedict sigel on your body at all times is required, preferably in silver (pure) or gold (both diamagnetic) materials.

I say this, because once your purge the CCP adversarial wetware worm from your body and are starting to recover and rebuild tissues, entering the near-field will speed-up your healing rapidly, as each nest from my understanding and practice increases the healing by a factor at least of 1.5 x the speed of light and when nested and amplified goes faster than 1.5 x. This is uncommon knowledge that has been kept from humanity’s public eye, only use it for good.

