Okay, let’s cut to the chase. Enough evidence has been hacked into by Electrostasis Project www.electrostasis.com to shine the light on the largest racket ran the history of the world, international organized criminal syndicates use of psionics and non-invasive wetware for spying, manipulation, and use of another person’s sovereign body in a given nation to run drugs, traffic children and commit other acts of terrorism against a nation state (e.g. “conversion terrorism” is the intelligence community CODEX key word or CODEX key signal).

If you detect any contamination or non-invasively dosed wetware in your body via a bioscan there is a high probability that it is able to be used by international organized criminals doing the bidding for their given nation states. The current worst telecommunications attack[1] in history is called a “NeuroStrike” by Robert McCreight at National Defense University NDU on the world by ChinaCCP and their proxy terrorist groups (bad apples operating in various nation states today in agencies, in corporations and in your neighborhood). How? Here is the enabling technology:

Nanotechnology, Communication Technology (AVM), Communication Technology to send messages for communication to SIT & WPNP, throughout or to external source. Includes smart meter integration, 60 Hz or 50 Hz electrical grid electric fields, the typical 50 Hz or 60 Hz display screen, smart devices, IPv6, edge bio compute mesh networks, magnetic fields, power supply pulsing rectifiers, satellite systems in golden frequencies, omnidirectional cell phone telecommunications systems for data-in-the-flow, bio edge wetware compute networks (e.g. smart people, cybernetic enhanced) and of course the old school planted transducer for TX/RX. The technology can subliminally interrogate you, identify ways to incriminate you, identify your weak points and then find ways to black mail you, all the while you were “glitched” out. Don’t know what a glitch out looks like? Here is Al Rooker, the sad unwitting victim of ChinaCCP NeuroStrike and he even gaslighted Anderson Cooper, a “Vandy” (e.g. Vanderbilt), so don’t go pointing fingers at the rich and wealthy classes of Americans, cause they’re also under attack by CCP and their proxy terrorists groups.

https://www.today.com/video/al-roker-freezes-on-rockefeller-plaza-44553795765



So, the glitch out of Al Rooker, didn’t “activate” him per say, but the “key signal” that hit him jammed his brain from working. In my professional opinion the “neurohackers” behind this hit job on Al Rooker did this on purpose to demonstrate that they can pierce NATO neurotechnology systems so that they could go sell their services to various groups. CCP Brain Initiative was in 2016 and CCP uses the Triads International Organized criminal group to push their meth and phentanyl war on America forward. Now, since I know about neurotechnology, cybernetics and associated wetware from hacking ChinaCCP PLA and I did this all without a clearance or any top secret junk, I don’t have a muzzle and can legally continue hacking away neurohacking away and rooting out these horrid uses of neurotechnology enabled by nanotechnology dosed under someone’s skin (e.g. wire tap inside of the body: wetware).

These Triads working with CCP have hacked alot of other nation states and also have messed with the Yakuzas (I know this first hand) and various other organized international criminal families.

Next up is how to rapidly remove this horrid material. I have found that running a PEMF with a strong H-field and then a separate PEMF Figure 8 H-Field that does an erase scan on the nanotech through scanning from 1 Hz to the higher end of the golden frequencies erases any prior programming. If the H-field is strong enough with respect to gauss it fries the advertsarial nanotechnology.

There are videos and content online recommending people to utilize electrodes and electricity via direct contact. DO NOT DO THIS! IT WILL RAPIDLY grow the nanotechnology and cause blood circulation issues that may result in clots and death. This is why the information is put out their by organized criminal artificial intelligence AI systems, so filter and auto-remove people that detect “anomalies” occurring in their bodies with respecty to “reality engineering” technology.

Over.

Electrostasis Project, pissing off and pissing on ChinaCCP PLA every day and every night.

List of References

[1] https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2024/11/21/salt-typhoon-china-hack-telecom/