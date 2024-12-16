This is an important brief for our brothers and sisters serving on the front lines in democratic nation states that are getting “boon-doggled” by ChinaCCP unethical global deployment of “NeuroStrike” technologies that are based upon audio-video-nanotechnology communications CNT and weaponized-pathogen nanotechnologies WPT.

I’m in a unique position, CCP PLA tried to covert murder me with CNT and WPT (e.g. what I call “wetware” which is an industrial espionage wire tap inside of the skin), but CCP and their proxy terrorists failed.

Our intelligence community holds this technology close to vest, by it being engineered into their OODA loop as they are in-the-loop, even if an intelligence agency member wanted to discuss this, our AI by NATO would prevent them from doing so in the clear as part of the AI’s defense mechanism to prevent the spread of this information. However, CCP PLA AI knows this and takes advantage of the “chink” in the NATO AI BCPS armor and exploits our nation states that embrace democracy, the least worst known system of governance today. If our intelligence community and those that have top secret and associated clearance were to talk or even think about talking about what I’m writing here they would be immediately locked up and removed from their position by the NATO AI BCPS as they’re in-the-loop and not fully cog

nitively free to discuss this information.

So, here is where I add-value to our democratic intelligence community as well as remove-value from ChinaCCP PLA Xi’s Magic Weapon that is AI BCPS based and attacking America, In God We Trust, but also all of NATO and God fearing people on earth.

So this is how to unplug from CCP AI BCPS if they snuck one of their covert non-invasively dosed audio-video-communications nanotechnology CNT and weaponized-pathogen nanotechnology spy bugs in you.

Figure 1: Imagine that you are the proton and that the lines pointing away from the proton are in the “near-field” and that the kink is the spectrum transition point from the “near-field” to the “far-field”.

The use of Global Psionic ELF transmitters entrains your brain (analog brain, not cybernetically enhanced nanotechnology based brain overlay (e.g. synthetic biology)).

The first step to get out of the ChinaCCP trap is to ensure you have an eSIM with 5G+ mmWave technology from a big tech firm that is not committed to long-term manufacturing in China. This rules out Apple (why Warren Buffet and team dumped their stock), keeps Google in Play and gives Samsung an awesome position to capitalize upon as Samsung in S. Korea is independent of China and China is gunning down S. Korea due to this fact (recall the recent riots).

The second step is to ensure you have an on-body ELF transmitter that utilizes the H-field (magnetic field). This locally disconnects you from China CCP ELF transmitter, the world’s largest. In figure 1 from an ELF perspective if the lines connect to you the proton from the ELF signals, you’re psionically captured by ChinaCCP PLA or any other group for that matter. The lack of a continual line can be accomplished safely by the use of a local PEMF H-field ELF transmitter that is strong enough to over-power the world’s background ELF as well as local electrical grid power 60 Hz and 50 Hz magnetic field harmonics.

The third step is to clean-up your body, like angelic clean and then go into the near field to heal from the prior degradation. In order to do this without dying the use of DNA-TX H-field transmitters are required to ensure any parasites, bacteria, mold/fungus and other junk is being killed as it grows from the life-giving near-field. Your body also needs to be free from yeast, no added sugar and honestly needs to subscribe to www.electrostasis.com to ensure you don’t accidentally kill yourself.

By default, NATO AI BCPS assumes you are “national security” as the front line police, sheriffs and first responders at local, state and federal level can’t cybernetically interrogate you when you are able to live in the near-field and in the ELF far-field. I confirmed this on the week of December 8th 2024 in a professional and respectful manner, while hacking ChinaCCP use of their “technocommunism” via Tik Tok in America’s suburbs, while by a 5G+ mmWave tower by toggling on and off ELF and near-field.