The world’s most advanced industrial espionage technology, audio-video-communications nantoechnology CNT and the combined use of weaponized-pathogen nanotechnology WPT is fielded globally.

How to jam and remove the CNT?

First you have to understand where it resides for data-in-the-flow intercepts. The CNT resides where your smartphone is located, so either on your left or right side of your brain or both.

Therefore the use of a magnetic vortex skyrmion unit when placed on both left and right ears will JAM the CNT comms and enable you to utilize your smart phone without data-in-the-flow intercepts, while also degrading and removing it slowly over time when your body is properly dosed with solvents, such as Myrrh and Frankincense gums and oils along with no yeast and no added sugar and consuming liquids, such as green tea (not coffee and not black tea, both help the CNT materials non-invasively dosed by CCP grow).

The alternative is to utilize an H-field via PEMF on body, but that will not remove or disrupt the CNT, just simply JAM the signal from reconnecting and ensure it is only locally strong enough to not synchronize your brain with other brains around you, else you’ll get some weird side-effects that are unwanted for normal people. Only use this information for good.

Here is what the CNT looks like when removed from the ears (left and right) via CCP smart bioweapons platform reverse engineering.

Figure 1: CNT and WPT removed from ears

Figure 2: CNT and WPT removed from ears

Figure 3: CNT and WPT removed from ears

Figure 4: CNT and WPT removed from ears