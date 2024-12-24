Remember, Chinese people are stuck in China and subject to the weird technocommunism system enabled by smart nanotechnology. Even the PLA is stuck in China and subject to the CCP and PLA regime’s dystopian population controls.

Okay, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. Here is a gift for you on COVID reverse engineered, inclusive of the Sars-Cov-2 and then mutation fallout and integration with synthetic biology.

CCP PLA and proxy terrorists groups’ mission is to get COVID into your body and then “wetware” link you to their social credit score system via audio-video-communications nanotechnology CNT and weaponized-pathogen nanotechnology WPT.

So, when the uncontrolled release of Sars-Cov-2 protein spikes occurred circa 2019, but in prior prototype runs with the integrated nanotechnology the world shut down in an artificial intelligence AI bio cyber physical BCPS lockdown.

Figure 1: Global COVID cases [2]

The spikes on Sars-Cov-2 and subsequent mutations are frequency activated. Therefore Sars-Cov-2 was a first global strike by CCP on humanity, such that certain nation states doing business with ChinaCCP and part of BRICs were protected by the de-activation frequency of the spike being transmitted through Huawei towers and associated telecommunications infrastructure for CCP “compliant” social credit score people in their technocommunism model, imposed on the world where CCP technology has been exported. There are two signals, one to deactivate the spike from spreading and doing further damage (e.g. just sits in a reservoir within a person’s body being held with a frequency signal).

QUESTION #1

I keep getting asked this a lot. Why do I hear reports where people who have taken vaccines get COVID a lot easier, which has a lot to unpack around that statement. However, some people who took the vaccines don’t get COVID a lot easier and are living?

ANSWER #1



The vaccines were a global scale clinic trial and massive deployment of synthetic biology into humanity. When people who had ChinaCCP smart devices, such as smart phones (Motorolla), smart laptops (Lenovo), smart televisions (HiSense) and smart appliances (HiSense) on their bodies and then took the vaccine the ChinaCCP AI was primed and readily encoded CCP social credit score and technocommunism into the people through hijacking the NATO synthetic biology mass deployment through the trojan horse chips distributed globally, including legacy chipsets with backdoors Espressif is a huge bad actor in this space with integration wifi and CMOS chipsets. Further, to complicate things, if you were not on a CCP electronic smart device, but were in a country or region that had or still has Huawei towers, then you were still tagged by CCP and if those Huawei towers were directional antenna enabled then CCP could nail you with the activation signal to activate the spike proteins in your body when you are around those CCP Huawei towers, especially if you only utilized a SIM card and not an eSIM card.

To add further complexity to the fog of the pandemic. ChinaCCP utilized and still does utilize “surrogates” that have the CCP social credit score “technocommunism” audio-video-communications nanotechnology CNT and weaponized-pathogen nanotechnology WPT installed in their bodies through optogenetic delivery systems that CCP has deployed globally into democratic nation states, such as Tik Tok, Alibaba, etc. So, in this case if you are walking down the sidewalk in your neighborhood and ChinaCCP AI BCPS has you marked for removal, all ChinaCCP AI BCPS does is dispatch a “surrogate” to talk past you, the surrogate being completely impregnated with CNT and WPT with a biobeacon will if in close enough proximity to you transmit the lethal spike activation frequency for all spikes within an omndirectional region of the CCP surrogate to be activated and start spreading spikes to inflict disease and pain on the person marked for removal by CCP AI BCPS. Further, when this “surrogate” by CCP coughs and breathes the expelled air contains nanotechnology that can infect you when it contacts you, this is one way how “aersolized” COVID strains spread rapidly indoors and why CDC has recommended being outdoors with people. [1]

The other way you can get messed with is by receiving a phone call or text message from a number you don’t know. CCP AI BCPS then knows your location (cell tower) as CCP has Salt Typhoon and Volt Typhoon active in America and is Living Off Of The Land LOTL. Then, when your smart phone rings (not just the tower location) the CCP AI then logs the audio of the phone ring with the timing of the call and then further narrows down your location. In SIGINT, a noise is just as good as a photograph or video feed for locating a person.

So, if you have a GYM or business that requires being indoors and you are not aware of the deactivation frequencies, ping me. I’ve got some of the frequencies and transmitters at www.electrostasis.com or if you are an individual, subscribe to the counter smart bioweapon service at www.electrostasis.com as the more people that sign-up the lower the price point on the service. The more the merrier for all. Feel free to obtain an annual subscription before year end at 50% off for year 1.

Further, if you’ve been giving spike proteins via a vaccine or got contaminated with the spikes, but never got sick, you’re not out of the trouble zone yet. You may just be receiving a “deactivation” signal for the spikes that are all throughout biofilms in your body and all you have to do is go by an “activation” signal biobeacon/transmitter or go off-grid (e.g. no smarty phone on you, which results in AI BCPS by DOD and NATO not being able to protect you). When you go off-grid you better have your own independent AI BCPS system, else your life expectancy these days drops fast as contamination is your risk from the local flora and fauna with synthetic biology that is all paramagnetic these days.

Additionally, the Sars-Cov-2 spikes form plaques that can build up repeaters of synthetic biology that intercept 4G LTE omndirectional antenna systems and do data-in-the-flow to mess with NATO AI BCPS national security telecommunications system. This here is the catalyst for roll-out of 5G+ mmWave point to point comms for data security and bio security.

ACTION

My current working strategy is to transmit via DNA-TX H-field de-activation of spike frequencies on one to two channels at all times. Then destruction of spikes via sweeps and strategic active COVID strains on one to two channels, as there are so many mutations one can not know all the contamination being subjected to at any given time. I then transmit healthy healing frequencies into my body via DNA-TX H-field with counter-metal frequencies, counter-pollution frequencies and counter-parasite and harmful bacteria/virus frequencies. Then on top of the DNA H-field I shield up with healthy anti-oxidants and associated zero sugar beverages and consume no yeast foods and stay well hydrated at all times. I’ve also added Dr. Bronner’s soap and toothpaste to my routine in lieu of Arm & Hammer soap and toothpaste. There are also vaccine removal frequencies that are available in certain databases for those interested.

SUMMARY

We have now in the world an active unrestricted war of attrition by insane governments that are led by anti-Christs embracing “technocommunism” and the use of advanced technology is automating the war and removing the human part of humanity and replacing populations with “surrogates”. We are living in times of 5th and 6th generation warfare where nanotechnology, surrogates, neurotechnology and artificial intelligence are ubiquitous. Do not forget that someone who you think may be your enemy could simply have this CNT and WPT junk dosed into them by their own government, a terrorist group or other nation state messing with their government and in reality the person is not your enemy just getting used by evil advanced technology. Non-technocommunism enabled peace is the way forward, with fully transparency of the shenanigans being deployed by some very well resourced evil people and groups in this world on the rest of humanity.

List of References

[1] https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/coronavirus/in-depth/safe-activities-during-covid19/art-20489385

[2] https://www.kff.org/coronavirus-covid-19/issue-brief/global-covid-19-tracker/