Marketing is now so invasive that biobeacons are installed in people’s bodies. In 2016 wired.com did a brief with their European Blackhat group on use of biobeacons on smart phones in the ultrasound (e.g. above 20,000 Hz) frequency domain via people’s microphones and speakers on their smart phones. All big international business units have ultrasound active in their stores. When you walk into a store, it used to just be your smart phone interacting with the large corporate store ultrasound systems to track you for “marketing” (e.g. mark) purposes. Now, due to pervasive nanotechnology war between ChinaCCP (cause that’s all the BRICs really report to these days) and NATO the use of nanotechnology via auido-video-communications nanotechnology CNT can be dosed in food supplies (e.g. think smart label products) as well as covertly dosed and pre-programmed to transmit a given biobeacon for CCP to track you in your democratic nation state with all of CCP exported dirt cheap chipsets and hardware CCP has eyes globally and locally in your home and car and if you are already caught in the ChinaCCP trap then it will be very hard to remove your self from it as CCP is data “exfil” information from you 24x7x365.25 and has by now surrounded you with proChinaCCP consumer items, objects and people linked to Tik Tok. [4]

Figure 1: United States Frequency Allocations “The Radio Spectrum” currently infiltrated by ChinaCCP nanotechnology and smart device chipsets with TX/RX functionality [2]

The latest non-invasively dosed biobeacons are from food supplies that CCP controls as well as medical supplies and consumables that then link to CCP chip sets (even legacy) exported from CCP. The use of Gallium Nitrode GaN in signals and transmitters has enabled miniaturization of the technology to the point that any device with an electronic board sold by ChinaCCP has a tracker in it for CCP by now. Further any physical object or material item exported by CCP can be dosed with their nanotechnology and then when you handle it (e.g. hold it) it can transfer into your body.

There are several research and development (R&D) groups that have hacked and reverse engineered the use of ultrasound in the biobeacon space with the information listed here. If you don’t want to be messed with via CCP smart bioweapon use case of this technology, all you have to do is download an app through https://www.electrostasis.com Project Electrostasis’ work (free app) that runs critical subharmonic resonance frequencies of pathogens in the background on your phone via a sweep and sequence to jam these biobeacons spying on you. Yes this is real, the marketing use case of it makes sense, but CCP has integrated this into their social credit monitoring system and technocommunism and then deployed it on people in democratic nation states that the CCP wants to remove from earth, enabled by the Tik Tokers smart phone app this is a very horrible weapon when deployed on democratic nation states to covertly be influenced by technocommunism from the CCP. [5]

ACTION

Average person: eSIM with 5G+ mmWave smart phones not made in China are the only practical solution, for the average person (e.g. consumer), going forward as the link with the tower modulates your frequency and over time disrupts the nanotechnology with the proper diet and clean hygiene habits. Never utilize a SIM card again. Disable microphone access for your smart phone and only enable essential required apps native to the operating system access. CCP nanotech is notorious for sending out transmissions on phone calls and interacting with web services and websites via the microphone nanochatter to sabatoge you. A lot of the public doesn’t know this, but apps even like Signal have cybernetic and ultrasound backend processing systems (including your basic phone) so that in the background if you say X but mean Y the person on the receiving end via smart phone and their AI system will know this. What CCP has done with their smart bioweapons that utilize nanotechnology is to transmit false information while someone is on a phone call. Example person A is honest and is talking with person B, but person B is hearing something that is dishonest, due to CCP nanochatter via audio-video-communications technology CNT doing data in the flows via vagus nervous system. This is how CCP enforces their social credit monitoring score and technocommunism system, even in other countries (e.g. offensive weapon in times of unrestricted warfare).



The transmission of data and machine language through ultrasound and radio is called “cybernetics” (e.g. the field of discipline) and it transfers data and information at least 1000x faster than word of mouth.

ACTION

Advanced person: utilizing your own on body PEMF H-field will isolate you from the majority of this and then utilizing an at home PEMF H-field transmitter with spiked pulses will destroy the paramagnetic nanotechnology when it has a sink to go into such as a salt bath or salt lamps with high watt bulbs (incadescent, not LED or fluorescent as the wattage is lower than your brain at 20 to 30 watts and the CCP nanotechnology is energy loving and will move into the higher power source). The salt fragments the nanotechnology (e.g. a trap) and over time you will see your salt lamps get darker on the outside from the nanotechnology moving into them, just scrape the salt off and flush it when they get dark with a soap that has EDTA in it. Another solution that is low hassle is DNA-TX H-field that transmits the Molecular Weight MW frequencies into your body’s DNA to jam the key building blocks of the CCP audio-video-communications nanotechnology CNT. Sign-up here for the subscription service, the more people that sign-up the lower cost it is for everyone.



Reactwell’s Project Electrostasis https://www.electrostasis.com by https://www.reactwell.com



Figure 2: Project Electrostasis that has a DNA-TX H-field Server Farm and DNA Bank to passively jam ChinaCCP audio-video-communications nanotechnology CNT non-invasively dosed into your body as well as detox from harmful pollutants in the air. https://www.electrostasis.com [3]

List of References

[1] Ultrasound biobeacons 2016 https://www.wired.com/2016/11/block-ultrasonic-signals-didnt-know-tracking/

[2] https://bookstore.gpo.gov/products/united-states-frequency-allocations-radio-spectrum-poster

[3] Project Electrostasis by Reactwell https://www.electrostasis.com

[4] https://ubeacsec.github.io/

[5] https://cityfreqs.com.au/apps.php





