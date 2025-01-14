Here is some lesser known truths of the world. This deal between Microsoft and Coca-Cola for over a billion bucks with use of AI has a secret ingredient, nanotechnology dosed into the Coca-Cola products that then link consumers to Microsoft and Coca-Cola meta-verse, a reality engineered world that is faux. All this gets into neurotechnology and smart phones with smart devices and “virtual nation states” created through “reality engineering”. If you want to see how this tech works, it has already been presented to you in the movie “Gamers” or in the movie “Surrogates”.

The pricks at big tech data firms globally steal all of your information with neurotechnology unless you have Neurorights enforced by law, which only keeps the good guys from not spying on you. CCP will always spy and steal with their nanotech and CNT. I only trust a big tech firm that has “do no evil hard coded” in their business ethics and artificial intelligence (AI), which is not Microsoft.

What’s a good rule of thumb to see if a product has intentionally dosed nanotechnology in it? It has a “smart label”.

