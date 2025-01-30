Okay, I have tested out CCP software that has advanced physics capability and it also has an optogenetic GUI delivery vector for encoding visual cortexes that are optogenetic enabled. What does this mean? Any software exported by CCP that displays a GUI or has hardware capability to display graphics is writing into people globally for CCP AI BCPS benefit. If you utilize CCP software, including AI it will weaponize you against your own nation state to give CCP a win.

Figure 1: Brandon Iglesias with Reactwell a DOE and DOD prime glitching out the CCP AI BCPS optogenetic overlay. The data flow is through a smart phone and the glitch out is the angle refresh rate going towards your bottom right of screen (e.g. mesogen: nemetic crystals being jammed and removed linked to CCP AI BCPS).

ACTION: NATO Governments total ban all CCP software, hardware and firmware before more of your citizens are poached by CCP AI BCPS and enslaved into technocommunism (e.g. communism with neurotechnology and nanotechnology).

What does this mean? If you utilize software by CCP, then your are being programmed via “cybernetics” delivery into your eyes and then into your brain. Since mRNA and associated nanoparticles are room temperature stabilized now and the world is eating ChinaCCP export foods and food supplies owned by CCP then the world is programmable not only by America, but now China BRICS.

The eyes of the world are all contaminated with a mesh between NATO AI BCPS and ChinaCCP AI BCPS. The American government won’t tell you this though, but I will and have confirmed the hack by CCP with data and visuals.

All you have to do is do a transmit at graphene oxide and luciferase critical resonance frequencies to jam and remove the optogenetic overlay at DNA level (kills the cells, if you transmit on killing frequency) that are contaminated by CCP mRNA. You also have to kill the proteins created by luciferase in the optogenetic cortex for those unfortuante souls corrupted by CCP mRNA smart bioweapons.

How can you tell? The computer screen, non-CCP and displayed by non-CCP audio/video and software will start to have a weird refresh rate and glitch out on you. Great, so what does the CCP AI BCPS glitch-out look like when you are transmitting destroy luciferase proteins for optogenetic opsin programming and delivery into the human brain. Here is a data-in-the-flow photograph of a computer screen glitching out with a neurotechnology enabled smart phone Google Pixel 7Pro, which is easily hacked by this CCP smart bioweapon data-in-the-flow optogetnetic overlay. Yes, even Google AI has been hacked by CCP AI BCPS indirectly via “eye” contamination with audio-video-communications nanotechnology CNT.

If you are also on an omndirectional antenna, then people contaminated by CCP AI BCPS can do data in the flow intercepts on your wifi or cell and link the data to CCP AI BCPS and then do optogenetic overlay hacks into your brain. This is especially true if you are on a SIM card smart phone without 5G. You need an eSIM smart phone these days at minimum and if you can go 5G+ mmWave and connect to non-Huaweii cell phone towers you are better off as the national security system will also transmit biosecurity frequencies into your body to kill pathogens and other AI BCPS overlay junk in times of unrestricted war with ChinaCCP (e.g. leader of the duped BRICS).

Microsoft since the Solar Winds attack by BRICs has been pierced and that enabled the entire world to get hacked by CCP and for CCP PLA to start programming into people optogenetic subroutines and a separate mesogen:nemetic crystal circuit.