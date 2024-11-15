Here is a humbling brief, the world has been at war covertly at least since 1999 with CCP and their terrorist proxies (embedded in democratic states) to attack democracy through "technocommunism". Don’t forget, evil exists and even CCP is just a tool, the current “advanced technology sickle” for “technocommunism”. Democracy is the least worst system that we know of, that is why it is in effect today and prevailed against communism. Now the groups behind evil are using CCP as the platform that launched WW3 decades ago covertly.

1980s and 1990s was hardware, power supplies, basics like steel, etc. dumped into America and Western Nations.

2000s was neurotechnology debut into computer systems and television systems with American brands and Fortune 500 corporation purchases and M&As with the start of food supply acquisition, infiltration into Hollywood.

2010s was biotech and genomic acquisitions and builds into neurotechnology with the public eye launch of “China BRAIN initiative 2016” and collaborations with groups in Germany. Namely Meyl that helped CCP build-out advanced Nikola Tesla based technologies, unwittingly. I don’t blame Meyl, that’s foolish, CCP tried to recruit me to speak at many conferences with various “dubious” titles, which I turned down and never accepted. Acquisition of Movie chains online and brick and mortar. CCP launches BRICs building mission using their neurotechnology for cognitive capture of nation states to join BRICs combined with dirt cheap hardware and equipment and loan sharking that simply recycles funds back to CCP and not the nation, but indebts the nation state.

2020s is integrated 5th and 6th generation warfare with nanotechnology, near-field, far-field, super-computer, distributed bio-edge compute networks and quantum deployments that eliminates “distance” as a safety moat. Consolidation of American movie chains AMC theaters.

Here is why I posted this, reviewing the nanotech junk removed from my body. Remember, CCP and their proxy terrorist groups, utilized this advanced bioweapon to covert spy on me first, before key-signaling me and converting the industrial spy bug from “perch mode” to “covert murder mode”. Then reviewing CCP acquisitions, specifically neurotechnology optogenetic delivery systems, such as online movie streaming and brick and mortar movie theaters, such as AMC. CCP has a global PSYOP going on.

Example: Hydra, the stupid cartoon and movie series that has been viewed by millions at CCP owned movie theaters globally is actually real as demonstrated below with a nanotech hydra removed from my head non-invasively through the ear after nailing it with methylene blue and then reverse engineering how it grows, how to rapidly destroy it (use time-domain to compress the attacks of all spectrum and chemical methods at once, recursively). Electrostasis Project is in the “public eye” moving this work forward to counter CCP and their terrorist proxy groups in an active WW3. Join our community to fight back against this covert evil hostile take over of the world by evil ass groups utilizing CCP as the current hammer (e.g. dragon for biblical reference and tie-into CCP PSYOP Angels vs. Demons, as well as their Hydra PSYOP).