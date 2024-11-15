WW3 102: How the spectrum war is fought, such that distance as a defense is no defense anymore with CCP smart bioweapons
Here is how distance as a defense is no defense anymore, historically has kept Americas safe from enemies, such as CCP communists, now upgraded to "technocommunism".
These are the enabling technologies in the spectrum and mass-based that are letting CCP and their terrorist proxies pierce NATO’s Artificial Intelligence AI Bio Cyber Physical System BCPS:
DNA-TX as many public and private online DNA companies in America were fronts to CCP BRICs DNA data mining to feed CCP AI genomic warfare machine. DNA sequencies in various populations and ancestry can be selectively targeted at 140,000 km/s from a DNA-TX system. The sponsor of Electrostasis Project, Reactwell and founder Brandon Iglesias owns DNA-TX equipment that can be weaponized on anyone, even CCP members’ genomes, or used for good.
Emulation of a substance via frequency. Yes, any substance has a “hologram” representation in the spectrum that can emulate it.
Killing of a pathogen or emulation of a pathogen. Yes, the transmission of a pathogen “hologram” into a person or region, “emulates” the pathogen, but the pathogen isn’t physically present.
Counter emulation signal. Yes, an entire region can be blanketed with a spectrum signal “hologram” and a given set of the population can be sent a counter emulation signal to the “poisonous hologram” such that certain people are unaffected, but others are dying.
Genomic ELF analog transmissions. These are long wavelengths that can be tuned to the second decimal point and targeted to degrade the human body across an entire swath of land or region. Only certain genomes will be impacted, while others remain healthy. This is analog attack in conventional EMF spectrum, old school psionics/psychotronics, but with the ELF degradation frequencies linked to genomics.
Non-invasive wetware, shields against analog psychotronic and psionic attacks, but can be penetrated by adversarial non-invasive wetware such as CCP bioweapons comprised of nanotechnology and genomic integrations with local fauna for network buldout to Live Off Of The Land LOTL and surround, capture and enclose to covert murder enemies of CCP.
Transmissions can be for Molecular Weights MW to emulate a substance, subharmonic, harmonic and supraharmonic frequencies (e.g. harmonics) of a substance mass-based.
Smart bioweapons, a CCP specialty deployed globally via Sars-Cov-2 scaffold build-out. These are designed to be “switchable” and non-invasive in a person. So, if the person doesn’t abide by ChinaCCP technocommunism social credit scoring system or the person is identifed as an enemy of CCP then the smart bioweapon is converted from “perch mode” to “covert kill mode”. How? The MW of the substance dosed in the person has the antidote Molecular Weight (Remove) signal cancelled. Then the actual item in the person starts to spread and grow with transmittable killing frequencies locally being sent out into the body from within that emulate conventional medical pathogens, so MDs not trained in this (cause democratic nations keep this tech under top secret clearance, misdiagnose people and their patients covertly get murdered by CCP). This is the whole “cancel culture” PSYOP, except CCP added “covert murder” with their Smart bioweapons to it to “Trojan horse” the democratic nations (e.g. NATO) of the world. Tik Tok facilities nation state level population control with CCP “Smart Bioweapons”.
How do you get “tagged” with a CCP smart bioweapon?
Eating food from CCP (e.g. China exports will do that)
Viewing movies and content produced by CCP (most of Hollywood and AMC Movie Theaters)
Utilizing hardware with neurotechnology chipsets owned by CCP (Huawei, Motorolla, Lenovo)
Utilizing optogenetic delivery software owned by CCP, e.g. Tik Tok.
Consuming a “contaminated” supply chain item (e.g. medicines, ointments, liquids, products). This is the total global weaponization of CCP manufacturing base and why CCP was flying cargo planes loaded with junk goods to alleviate the Sars-Cov-2 virus that CCP PLA released into nation states, to infiltrate them with CCP covert nanotechnology for cognitive capture during the pandemic thanks to CCP BRAIN Initiative. I know this was I was on a phone call with a Malaysian Senator when CCP flew some cargo planes with pandemic relief goods into their airspace and Malaysia had to respond with fighter jets.
