These are the enabling technologies in the spectrum and mass-based that are letting CCP and their terrorist proxies pierce NATO’s Artificial Intelligence AI Bio Cyber Physical System BCPS:

DNA-TX as many public and private online DNA companies in America were fronts to CCP BRICs DNA data mining to feed CCP AI genomic warfare machine. DNA sequencies in various populations and ancestry can be selectively targeted at 140,000 km/s from a DNA-TX system. The sponsor of Electrostasis Project, Reactwell and founder Brandon Iglesias owns DNA-TX equipment that can be weaponized on anyone, even CCP members’ genomes, or used for good.

Emulation of a substance via frequency. Yes, any substance has a “hologram” representation in the spectrum that can emulate it.

Killing of a pathogen or emulation of a pathogen. Yes, the transmission of a pathogen “hologram” into a person or region, “emulates” the pathogen, but the pathogen isn’t physically present.

Counter emulation signal. Yes, an entire region can be blanketed with a spectrum signal “hologram” and a given set of the population can be sent a counter emulation signal to the “poisonous hologram” such that certain people are unaffected, but others are dying.

Genomic ELF analog transmissions. These are long wavelengths that can be tuned to the second decimal point and targeted to degrade the human body across an entire swath of land or region. Only certain genomes will be impacted, while others remain healthy. This is analog attack in conventional EMF spectrum, old school psionics/psychotronics, but with the ELF degradation frequencies linked to genomics.

Non-invasive wetware, shields against analog psychotronic and psionic attacks, but can be penetrated by adversarial non-invasive wetware such as CCP bioweapons comprised of nanotechnology and genomic integrations with local fauna for network buldout to Live Off Of The Land LOTL and surround, capture and enclose to covert murder enemies of CCP.

Transmissions can be for Molecular Weights MW to emulate a substance, subharmonic, harmonic and supraharmonic frequencies (e.g. harmonics) of a substance mass-based.