Economic warfare by ChinaCCP has historically been slowly progressing, but after COVID19 pandemic by CCP and wetware infiltration it has taken an inflection point in 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine. Why?

CCP bioweapons and adversarial wetware has infiltrated democratic nation states in NATO and is directly influencing consumer purchasing behavior to buy ChinaCCP, CCP doesn’t care about India or other BRICs members, where CCP continually tries to infiltrate their neurotechnology and now bioweapon imposed Belt & Road initiative upon via covert brain tech.

Figure 1: G7 isn’t NATO, but it is a proxy, you can see when CCP Sars-Cov-2 was deployed in 2018-2019 and then the lockdowns in 2020, then in 2021+ with Russia invasion of Ukraine the slope change jump. This is unrestricted warfare economic flows. CCP used bioweapons on me and my firm Reactwell with their business proxies. CCP plays business dirty, I don’t like CCP and have a clear path forward to even the playing field for everyone that doesn’t like their brain jerked around with (including other BRIC members that aren’t completely cognitively captured by CCP, are welcome to work with Electrostasis Project). www.electrostasis.com

How can anyone protect themselves against CCP adversarial nanotechnology, neurotechnology and bioweapons?

#1 Don’t buy Motorolla

#2 Don’t buy Lenovo

#3 Don’t buy Huawei

#4 Don’t buy food exports from CCP

#5 Don’t buy Hisense

CCP is going after brain functions, to directly control purchasing decisions for Made in China by Democratic nation states, violating their “free will” and all “legal law abiding institutions” in democratic nation states. CCP surrogates will “swarm” you when you disconnect from their Living Off Of the Land LOTL network, as I’ve confirmed several times when returning to a “contaminated zone” after disconnecting from the CCP data-in-the-flow intercepts. Locating yourself by a 5Ge mmWave tower will separate you from CCP bioweapons, except for two things (1) magnetic fields and (2) bioresonance, act of observation.

Read this website www.electrostasis.com and learning library linked to this substack. We are in WW3 and majority of world doesn’t know it, due to CCP covert “NeuroStrike” as written about by Robert McCreight at NDU via TARDEC.

List of References

[1] https://www.educationalneuroscience.org.uk/resources/neuromyth-or-neurofact/left-brain-versus-right-brain-thinkers/#:~:text=The%20evidence%20on%20brain%20lateralisation,two%20hemispheres%20work%20in%20tandem.

[2] https://madsciblog.tradoc.army.mil/444-non-kinetic-threats-and-the-threshold-spectrum-of-strategic-endgame-warnings/