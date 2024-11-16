WW3 103: Economic Warfare on NATO GDP since 1990s by CCP
Economic warfare by ChinaCCP has historically been slowly progressing, but after COVID19 pandemic by CCP and wetware infiltration it has taken an inflection point in 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine.
Economic warfare by ChinaCCP has historically been slowly progressing, but after COVID19 pandemic by CCP and wetware infiltration it has taken an inflection point in 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine. Why?
CCP bioweapons and adversarial wetware has infiltrated democratic nation states in NATO and is directly influencing consumer purchasing behavior to buy ChinaCCP, CCP doesn’t care about India or other BRICs members, where CCP continually tries to infiltrate their neurotechnology and now bioweapon imposed Belt & Road initiative upon via covert brain tech.
Brandon’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
How can anyone protect themselves against CCP adversarial nanotechnology, neurotechnology and bioweapons?
#1 Don’t buy Motorolla
#2 Don’t buy Lenovo
#3 Don’t buy Huawei
#4 Don’t buy food exports from CCP
#5 Don’t buy Hisense
CCP is going after brain functions, to directly control purchasing decisions for Made in China by Democratic nation states, violating their “free will” and all “legal law abiding institutions” in democratic nation states. CCP surrogates will “swarm” you when you disconnect from their Living Off Of the Land LOTL network, as I’ve confirmed several times when returning to a “contaminated zone” after disconnecting from the CCP data-in-the-flow intercepts. Locating yourself by a 5Ge mmWave tower will separate you from CCP bioweapons, except for two things (1) magnetic fields and (2) bioresonance, act of observation.
Read this website www.electrostasis.com and learning library linked to this substack. We are in WW3 and majority of world doesn’t know it, due to CCP covert “NeuroStrike” as written about by Robert McCreight at NDU via TARDEC.
List of References
[1] https://www.educationalneuroscience.org.uk/resources/neuromyth-or-neurofact/left-brain-versus-right-brain-thinkers/#:~:text=The%20evidence%20on%20brain%20lateralisation,two%20hemispheres%20work%20in%20tandem.
[2] https://madsciblog.tradoc.army.mil/444-non-kinetic-threats-and-the-threshold-spectrum-of-strategic-endgame-warnings/
Brandon’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.