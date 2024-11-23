Okay, here is some useful information for those linking frequencies (Golden) to the WW3 Pandemic that went down in 2019 through 2024+.

Figure 1: Figure 8 PEMF coil from Curatron [1] a world leader in PEMF H-field TX

So, how do smart bioweapons work? One way, which is loose in the world now is a toggle switch on/off that changes the configuration of the molecule or virus to spread or not spread (e.g. spikes with sharp tips or dull tips…. sharp tip spikes pierce cells (this is an over simplification, gross, but gets the point across, antigens, etc. are one of the actual ways), dull tips don’t pierce cells and enable spread (e.g. another way is a key-hole match is not made via antigen binding/receptor).

So, coronavirus (e.g. pandemic Sars-Cov-2) spikes have the following frequencies that I’ve been able to dig-up so far from reverse engineering, feel free to validate and verify.

The CCP Smart Bioweapons (e.g. COVID strains) that were based upon Sars-Cov-2 spikes shredding cell membranes and creating protein plaques + the graphene oxides supplied in facemasks and CCP air pollution are combining inside of people and covert murdering them. Further, if CCP and their counterparts in Russia want to accelerate the process that nail you with a “key-signal” weapon (e.g. Directed Energy Weapon) to in-situ magnetize the graphene oxide. Further the Coronavirus is a smart bioweapon that can be turned on/off remotely with a Golden Frequency (e.g. it can penetrate into buildings, your home, etc. via teleco infrastructure). The toggle on/off frequencies for Coronavirus (e.g. if you stop receiving the frequency the virus spreads and infects you and others around you, definition of a smart bioweapon) based upon my fallible reverse engineering (nobody is perfect) have some frequencies in the MHz range at 68,855,350.539459 Hz and 17,213,837.634865 Hz.

The graphene oxides once magnetized or not yet magnetized have the following known frequency ranges that I’ve been able to reverse engineer (attack the graphene structures with H-field pulses only, else you’ll energize the graphenes). If you haven’t been shot up by a Directed Energy Weapon DEW then you won’t sense the graphenes in you unless they have been magnetized (CCP calls this the GONUTs weapon). 20814.862 - 20918.45 Hz H-field and 28055.777 - 28582.288 Hz H field breaks-up the graphene oxides from what I’ve found so far.

The left side of my brain was key-signaled in 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine and decohered from right side of my brain. I’ve been applying the graphene oxide frequencies above at 20814.862 - 20918.45 Hz range as well as 28055.777 - 28582.288 Hz range via PEMF H-field and it works to shred the CCP bioweapon antenna TX/RX system that was grown in me and then weaponized from “perch mode” to covert “attack/murder mode”

I’m using a home made figure 8 copper coil, but the gauss is low. This company here has some higher end PEMF H-field equipment and is an Israeli based firm and world leader in PEMF. I was working with the Israeli Army on a project when I got shot up by this smart bioweapon junk at my lab 1441 Canal Street, Lab 301, Canal Street New Orleans, LA 70112-2714 USA.

You can’t just utilize any PEMF you need one at the subharmonic, fundamental or supraharmonic frequency, which means you need a driver to send the proper wave form and the power to deliver the nanosecond pulse (e.g. spike) into the adversarial bioweapon and electronic harassment system to disable it in-situ. Here are some of the PEMF H-field coils that I’m working with, but in figure 8 format (better penetration deeper into the brain or body part than a single coil and utilizing them in a heterodyning configuration is even better for nailing the CCP smart bioweapon and their internatioanl proxy terrorists in the middle of the brain and the associated antenna TX/RX system that gets built-out.

Figure 2: PEMF H-field coils that Brandon Iglesias is working with at the Electrostasis Project for H-field head-gear to break apart and disrupt the CCP Smart Bioweapons graphene oxide (main building block for scaffolding). Once it is broken apart then nailing the CCP smart bioweapon parasite components with a longitudinal wave “horn” (e.g. horn speaker array) can push it out of your brain and into your stomach where I have some chelators, fiber and antioxidants ready to gobble it up and then poop it out.

Utilization of Structured Data Files SDF for Molecular Weights will get you the best frequency to nail graphene oxides, but the below are known subharmonics of the graphene oxides integrated into the protein and associated plaque amyloid scaffolds with spikes in-situ within the human body.

Electrostasis Project www.electrostasis.com hacking ChinaCCP PLA and their proxy terrorists in various agencies globally day and night.

