This brief is all about bioweapons that are “smart”. What does that mean? A smart bioweapon turns on/off like a “light switch” inside of your body. Technocommunists utilize “Smart Bioweapons” for population control. How?

Figure 1: Color yellow helps to repel parasites when combined with frequency. Useful in smart bioweapon wartime.

Technocommunist dictator “Wise Guy” supplies his or her population with a bunch of audio-video-communications-nanotechnology CNT in various supply chains linked to the populace’s smart phones.

Then “Wise Guy” has his military and intelligence community program through the smart phone neurotechnology chipsets into the person’s body filled with the CNT antennas for receiving and sending information that matches current audio and video standards, but internal to the human body.

After the antennas are programmed in the population, then “Wise Guy” programs a “carrot” and a “stick” wetware circuit. The “carrot” circuit is healthy and transmits beneficial healing and health improvement frequencies that “give life” and “destroy pathogens”. The “stick” circuit is unhealthy and transmits a harmful frequency, equivalent to a poison, (e.g. snake venom for example).

Now the “Wise Guy” has a target population level and agenda for “Wise Guy’s” communist nation. However, now “Wise Guy” has upgraded his nation to “technocommunism”. Wise guy then decides he will reboot the nation with “technocommunism” and flips the switch once all of the nanotechnology is fully installed into the population.

After a decade of the audio-video-communications nanotechnology with the “carrot reward nanotechnology circuitry” and the “stick degrade/slow-kill nanotechnology circuitry” installed “Wise Guy” has his entire nation “locked up” in mental handcuffs with blinders, but marches to the tune of what “Wise Guy” wanted a decade ago.

Welcome to ChinaCCP PLA “NeuroStrike” on the world, cause that wise guy is Xi and the CCP PLA BRAIN initiative has already deployed this nanotechnology weapon globally. Anyone who is a Patriot for their given nation state better avoid Tik Tok like the plague and all ChinaCCP chipsets.

The spikes on the Sars-Cov-2 and derivative synbio COVIDs have a programmable action for infection to spread or stop. In otherwords, a bunch of spikes in a synthetic or biological virus have been made “smart”. You have to receive a given frequency in order to stop the spikes from aligning into an infectious spread pattern, if the frequency stops, then you start to have Sars-Cov-2 and derivative synbio COVID spread again in you. Yes, this is correct.

My method of addressing CCP Smart Bioweapons is the following:

Transmit frequency to stop spread of the smart bioweapon on one transmitter TX Transmit frequency to kill the pathogen on one transmitter from the smart bioweapons Transmit frequency to destroy the graphene oxides built into the smart bioweapons Transmit frequency for healing and repair

