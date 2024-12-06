CCP learned from the Sackler family, how to infiltrate America’s pharmaceutical business and use the greed of the wealthy families in America to sell out America.

House Select Committee on CCP as well as BIOSECURE Act are the two most important movements by America now to counter CCP in the public eye.

The Sackler’s, unknown to them or not have been dealing in not only the largest hostile covert take over of America, but also the use of bioenergetic materials imported into America’s museums from other nation states as “gifts”. Always be leery of a gift from a nation state that is not part of NATO, but part of the BRICs. Cause of Xi’s Magic Weapon, the world is now wrangling with new physics and quantum entanglement technologies, built upon audio-video communications nanotechnology CNT and weaponized pathogen nanotechnology WPT.

Figure 2: BIOSECURE Act https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-bill/8333

For those that don’t know the Sacklers are worth more than the Rockefellers and Mellons, but have built their wealth by not building, as JD did, but buy deceiving consumers into buying something that actually hurts them.

Sackler Family wealth more than Rockefellers and Mellons, CCP learned from Sackler family practices then integrated them into the export of U.S. pharmaceutical manufacturing base to China and then supply-chain infiltration with products from China CCP BRAIN initiative in 2016

https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2017/10/30/the-family-that-built-an-empire-of-pain

CCP working with Biopharma in America

https://www.biospace.com/policy/house-lawmakers-raise-alarm-about-us-biopharma-companies-working-with-chinese-military-on-trials

https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-bill/8333

https://www.biospace.com/policy/house-speaker-plans-to-vote-pass-biosecure-act-into-law-this-year