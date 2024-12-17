WW3 110: Banksters at Credit Suisse Have Sold out to ChinaCCP Technocommunists
Based upon this information, the banksters, whose love of money exceeds any ethical or moral values, have started to remove anti-CCP bank accounts from their bank at Credit Suisse.
Credit Suisse has no ethics and the banksters are completely unethical and their love of money is selling out Europe for “technocommunism" with CCP part in China.
Proof, Ai Weiwei used to have a gallery down from a site that I worked at in DTLA before CCP released Sars-Cov-2 into America in 2019. Ai Weiwei is a good man and CCP used him and now has him targeted for removal. Let’s support Ai Weiwei by signing-up some more subscriptions and if you bank with Credit Suisse dump the account and go with an anti-CCP bank.
List of References:
https://www.swisscommunity.org/en/news-media/swiss-revue/article/switzerland-and-china-a-mutuallybeneficial-but-uneasy-relationship
