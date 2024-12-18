Okay, so this morning I have a bunch of meetings for work and programing to do. I start my day by disconnecting from CCP AI BCPS through use of 5G+ mmWave utilizing a more secure phone system that connects to a 5G local tower to ensure nobody jerks me around with audio-video-communications nanotechnology CNT.

Figure 1: Random guy with a gun, color of person doesn’t matter in times of AI BCPS automated 5th and 6th generation warfare as anyone with the auido-video-communications nanotechnology CNT and associated motor-cortex wire taps and what I call “puppet strings” linked to an evil AI BCPS such as China CCP and Triads can be “activated” to do something they normally would not do. This is called “conversion terrorism” and it is very precise where the target gets “key-signaled” via biobeacon via phone call and at same time the AI knows the person answered the phone based upon voiceprint to then engage the local “surrogate” prior placed within the local environment strategically by the AI.

I then get a phone call from a reasonably local number. I do not answer the call, it goes to voicemail and can not be transcribed (e.g. it is a key-signal via cybernetics). Then shortly thereafter a random dude with a rifle or pellet gun (hard to visually determine) walks the perimeter of a site where I at times transit on a state highway. Because I did not get key signaled (e.g. answer the phone to let the AI know my location) and did not answer the phone and get key-signaled to then transmit the key-signal unique fingerprint “biobeacon” the dude walking the street with the rifle visible on body was not “activated”. Had I answered the phone and got key signaled there is a very high probability that the “surrogate” by ChinaCCP or terrorists or organized crime like the Triads from ChinaCCP would have auto-engaged and tried to remove me (e.g. murder me). That said I’m armed as a Defense Industrial Base DIB PRIME and it’d be foolish for me to not be armed with kinetic and non-kinetic weapons given the fact that we’re in active 5th and 6th generation warfare.

My next action is to log the spectrum of the key signals and put in the clear for people to understand how CCP and organized crime conduct covert murder by using other people that get “activated” with a local biobeacon key signal or with an AI BCPS audio-video-communications nanotechnology CNT order via smart phone that is linked to an adversarial AI BCPS system.