WW3 111: Tactics of a Failed ChinaCCP / Terrorist AI BCPS Automated Surrogate Hit Job from this Morning
Here is a failed CCP AI BCPS hit job from earlier this morning reverse engineered by Brandon Iglesias at a secure site I visit sometimes. This is how automated warfare works 5th/6th generation.
Okay, so this morning I have a bunch of meetings for work and programing to do. I start my day by disconnecting from CCP AI BCPS through use of 5G+ mmWave utilizing a more secure phone system that connects to a 5G local tower to ensure nobody jerks me around with audio-video-communications nanotechnology CNT.
Brandon’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I then get a phone call from a reasonably local number. I do not answer the call, it goes to voicemail and can not be transcribed (e.g. it is a key-signal via cybernetics). Then shortly thereafter a random dude with a rifle or pellet gun (hard to visually determine) walks the perimeter of a site where I at times transit on a state highway. Because I did not get key signaled (e.g. answer the phone to let the AI know my location) and did not answer the phone and get key-signaled to then transmit the key-signal unique fingerprint “biobeacon” the dude walking the street with the rifle visible on body was not “activated”. Had I answered the phone and got key signaled there is a very high probability that the “surrogate” by ChinaCCP or terrorists or organized crime like the Triads from ChinaCCP would have auto-engaged and tried to remove me (e.g. murder me). That said I’m armed as a Defense Industrial Base DIB PRIME and it’d be foolish for me to not be armed with kinetic and non-kinetic weapons given the fact that we’re in active 5th and 6th generation warfare.
My next action is to log the spectrum of the key signals and put in the clear for people to understand how CCP and organized crime conduct covert murder by using other people that get “activated” with a local biobeacon key signal or with an AI BCPS audio-video-communications nanotechnology CNT order via smart phone that is linked to an adversarial AI BCPS system.
Brandon’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.