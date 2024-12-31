Based upon continued review, this CCP Psionic and audio-video-communications nanotechnology CNT attack goes back to 2010 BP Macondo Block 252 “Deepwater Horizon” 2010 incident direct involvement. Me and a retired weapons engineer for USG MIL DIB out of SoCal, had interaction with retired General from camp Pendleton CA, prime built a prototype well kill system EMOPP in June/July 2010 and got a bunch of press for it, was on an S92 at Block 252 incident response and shortly thereafter my co-inventor had an untimely death, Joseph Kahoe. I was working with Senator Butch G. (LA) and Scott A at the State Capitol of LA.

Figure 1: Deepwater Horizon BP Macondo Block 252 Involvement on an S-92 Sikorsky Helicopter by Brandon Iglesias

Therefore, with high probability BP Macondo Block 252 was a CCP/BRIC linked Psionic/psychotropic/spectrum hit job on the West. Further, my contact from high school days was funded for the production of the BP Macondo Movie at his studios in Chalmette LA while I was still caught in the China CCP trap.

Further about half a year prior to BP Macondo Block 252 in summer 2010 I had studied in Beijing China at Tsinghua University through Tulane University study abroad as a chemical engineer. Xi also studied at Tsinghua University and is a chemical engineer. At the time I was also utilizing IBM products, unknown to me that Lenovo a CCP front company that had neurotechnollgy chipsets on their hardware that are able to subliminal interrogate and data mine as well as routers and hardware with CCP chipsets including WiFi.

The combined probability of the of international study at Tsinghua (CCP and Xi key university) six months prior to BP Block 252 Macondo by LA, innovative patent with filings in China and Russia EMOPP by Brandon Iglesias and Joseph Kahoe (weapons engineer from a dod prime retired), untimely death of Joseph Kahoe, dod DIB prime weapons engineer, use of IBM think pad hardware with neurotechnollgy (Lenovo a CCP chipset company) and my contact from baton rouge la being heavily involved in the Hollywood funded (CCP China money) production of the BP Deepwater Horizon film out of Chalmette LA studies and the 1999 declared war by CCP in America in my professional opinion is that CCP has been jerking my chain with neurotech and psionics/psychotronics since 2010 and built out their China Trap around me. Robert McCreight, retired US Army and POTUS intelligence untimely death after zipah virus CCP report in 2024 is the last straw, as he helped me in 2022 regarding the CCP/Russia/bric key signal attack on me and Reactwell when Russia invaded Ukraine and in 2021 I had turned down money from CCP and Russia.

Further, my father-in-law at the time was a Chevron petroleum, drilling and safety manager for Chevron in Thailand, so the CCP neurotechnology chipset via subliminal interrogation and spying from emails via AI could easily have linked that to a network and then from there did data exfil to find a prime target to disrupt the west via sabatoge (covert) e.g. BP Macondo Block 252 that utilized greed (love of money) to sabatoge BP and use Louisiana to siphon off money from UK/BP (cause in-fighting and lawfare in the West) when the real culprit is CCP from 1999 declared war on the West and America (CCP and their terrorist proxies). Also, in 2013+ I used to crash at Tony Hsieh’s crashpad in Las Vegas and was working with his key team members on building electronics fab and prototyping (chipsets, PCBs, etc.) capacity in Souther Nevada by Las Vegas and in Los Angeles, Tony Hsieh was covert murdered by CCP/BRICs in 2021 [1] and now his name is being ruined by CCP AI propaganda and surrogates in America to erase all historical review of his untimely death as an intentional murder by CCP AI and audio-video-communications nanotechnology CNT after the 2016 CCP BRAIN initiative.

All of the above ChinaCCP AI BCPS already knows about me, this is just putting into the clear the combined probability CHAIN that points to CCP and their proxy terrorists as the prime culprit gunning down Americans utilizing advanced technology.

