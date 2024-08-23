Alternating Current AC runs the majority of the world’s electrical grids. In America we have 60 Hz AC and in Europe there is 50 Hz AC. Power alternates at a given cycle and this results in harmonics and dirty harmonics that enable Tik Tok to spread through electrical grids and infect people’s minds with technocommunism propoganda. One Tik Toker in your neighborhood can spy on everyone in your neighborhood.

Most don’t know this, but the pulsating magnetic fields H-fields on an electrical grid, synchronize your brain with brains of all people and fauna in your local environment. Yes, that is correct. How do you make sure this doesn’t happen or at least minimize it? Utilize a passive harmonic filter on your home. Get a local certified and insured electrician to install it between the power meter disconnect and electrical panel in your home.

Brandon’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

3 Simple Steps to Secure your Home Against Pulsating Magnetic Fields H-Field for Health, Wellness and Equipment Protection:

Conduct a magnetic field H-field survey Add a passive harmonic filter to your mains Make sure your bedrooms and bed headboards are not along a wall with live electrical lines and most importantly not by the mains disconnect and electrical meter.

Your home appliances, overall health and wellness will all be protected once you add a passive harmonic filter and an over-voltage protector by your electrical panel, between your meter disconnect and electrical panel.

The pulsating magnetic field H-field at low frequencies results in cancer and all sorts of health issues. The simplest solution is a passive harmonic filter by your electrical panel.

Then, for your bedroom ensure that your bed’s headboard is not adjacent to your electrical mains and lines entering your house where your electrical meter is at. If this is the case, then move your bed far away from the wall where the electrical meter and mains are at. The magnetic field is strongest the closer to the line entering your house (e.g. mains line).

If you live in a neighborhood with underground electrical (power) lines then this is a top concern for you. If the electrical lines are above ground then they’re not linked with the ground and are safer from an electrical and magnetic field health and wellness perspective.

Little known fact. Spies, corporations and nation states utilize the pulsating magnetic fields H-fields on electrical grids to covertly suggest information to you for consumer behavior modification. A simple solution to avoid this is to have a fan in your bedroom rotating (e.g. swivel) such that your brain does not synchronize with the electrical grid harmonics, this will give your children a competitive advantage over other children. Make sure the fan is far from the bed so the local magnetic field doesn’t go above 0.01 mG in America and that should be enough to locally over power the A/C electrical grid and place your brain on a local pulsating magnetic field and not your neighborhood electrical grid.

Fun fact. The house I grew up had such a dirty electrical grid that I was having a conversation with a family member at night when another family member was sound asleep snoring. I asked a question: Do you think “grandpa” would let me do XYZ? Then my grandpa yelled “NO!” at the top of his lungs. This was due to his brain being entrained with my brain growing up in a house with dirty harmonics.

So, when mom and dad watch television at night the kids in a dirty electrical magnetic field environment subliminally receive this information as it rides on the pulsating harmonic magnetic H-fields. Conversely, when kids watch cartoons and the commercials show products to purchase the parents when sleep at night subliminally receive the information to lean towards purchasing a given product.

So, now after reading the above: Why do you think children grow up at times to be like one of their parents?

Now days in an adversarial wetware and biofilm nanotechnology world with CCP and Tik Tok users everywhere, you can get “neurohacked” by the electrical grid pulsating magnetic H-field, so it is a cybersecurity attack vector, cognitive attack vector, health attack vector and equipment damage attack vector.

Therefore, the kids’ brains on Tik Tok receiving information and programming are transferring this to their entire household when they sleep at night. This is one attack method, that is enabling large corporations and nation states to get neurohacked by ChinaCCP. Even if you’re not using Tik Tok, your brain is subconsciously being influenced by CCP technocommunism by those in your local community that lean communist by using China hardware and software.

So, now after reading the above: Why are children leaning towards wacky and weird stuff that is not in the light of God? Because ChinaCCP weaponized our electrical grid dirty harmonics against Americans through dosing our children with synthetic biology that amplifies their brain waves and programming their brains with stupid useless and debasing content on Tik Tok.

If you go to my website at www.electrostasis.com then you can check out my shop to purchase equipment in September 2024+.

List of References

[1] https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00202-021-01472-6

[2] https://www.monolithicpower.com/en/learning/mpscholar/power-electronics/power-quality-and-harmonics/passive-filters-for-harmonic-elimination

[3] https://www.gao.gov/products/gao-21-81