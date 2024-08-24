It’s now 2024, two years after the initial ChinaCCP adversarial wetware and biofilm hit job that nearly murdered me, a CTO, hard tech deep tech founder, DOD Prime, DOE Prime and Infragard member.

Figure 1: Toxoplasma Gondii or T. Gondii [1]

Disclaimer: This is not medical advice. This is adversarial wetware and biofilm nanotechnology information that I’m doing to actively counterstrike ChinaCCP PLA Xi’s Magic Weapon. If AMA was in this space, then the hospital visit I made to Our Lady of The Lake in Baton Rouge, LA Emergency Room ER with CAT scan would have addressed the CCP bioweapon. However, they missed it completely and tried to book me into an insane asylumn by calling my wife. Incompetent MDs are not trained on weapons grade bioweapons being used on Defense Industrial Base DIB members and civilians in America. Our Lady of the Lake has a lawsuit being delivered, but not to facilitate lawfare. The objective is to pin the medical establishment and pharma corps down to the ground and clearly identify nanotechnology bioweapons as the attack vector that is not in the AMA’s business lane and clear the way for our group to champion an open-source countermeasure platform for the benefit of human kind. The funds from the lawsuit will fund this. Keep in mind “Our Lady of the Lake” hospital is a non-profit with security personnel sporting a lot of “Dragon” tattoos (yeh, in what is supposed to be God’s hospital, they let the “Dragon” (e.g. ChinaCCP) into it. The security guards were probably on Tik Tok and active in the CCP AI BCPS Angels vs. Demons PSYOP.

Part of the CCP bioweapon fallout was that my immune system was damaged and that let “parasites” that were kept in check. Yes, majority of humankind has parasites in their bodies, but their immune system works and degrades the parasites. However, when you get dosed with non-invasive wetware and then key-signaled it your immune system starts to get degraded and then the parasites start to grow that were kept in check.

There are several methods to check what junk is in your body. American Medical Association AMA methods all suck and are outdated. The simplest way that I have found is to bioscan your body. Once you bioscan your body and identify the “junk” in it, then you can attack the “junk” in your body.

Based upon bioscan I have a parasite called “T. Gondii” and it turns out that most of the world has this parasite in them. The house that I grew up in had cats. Cats are gross, don’t have cats indoors cause most of them have parasites called T. Gondii. Further, your brain in the dirty electrical grids with pulsating H-fields will synchronize with your cat’s brain in an A/C electrical grid at 60 Hz in America or 50 Hz in Europe. So, you get to have your brain neurons at night while you sleep entrain, not only with your family member’s brains, but also your pets and your pets’ parasites brains, which are stupid. Don’t become stupid by keeping pets that are known parasite carriers [2]. This is also the basis for the common saying “crazy cat lady” as the parasite wants to spread so the more cats the better, yes that means it is in the brain of the “crazy cat lady”. No disrespect to any women, but now you know why that term came about “crazy cat lady” due to a freekin parasite.

So, to counteract this parasite junk and recover my immune system I’m dosing with cold laser technology at the wavelenghts between 600 nm and 1000 nm (e.g. Terahertz light) and pulsing it at the known Royal Raymond Rife frequencies and derivatives thereof, not just subharmonics, but the actual harmonic frequencies. I’m also dosing with pyrimethamine, sold under the brand name Daraprim among others, is a medication used with leucovorin (leucovorin is used to decrease side effects of pyrimethamine; it does not have intrinsic anti-parasitic activity) to treat the parasitic diseases toxoplasmosis and cystoisosporiasis. It is also used with dapsone as a second-line option to prevent Pneumocystis jiroveci pneumonia in people with HIV/AIDS. It was previously used for malaria but is no longer recommended due to resistance. Pyrimethamine is taken by mouth by the average American. However, it is expensive to be an average American, cause your paycheck gets pillaged by medical and pharmaceuticals [3].

Figure 2: Pyrimethamine Molecule Structure, an anti-parasite drug used to combat T. Gondii parasite from cats that can transfer into humans, simply by breathing in kitty litter with poop in it. Since the world is all microwaved now by satellites, telco towers, dust travels a lot easier than it used to! Keep your snout away from kitty litter or better yet don’t keep cats anymore, direct threat to your cognitive health [4]

Therefore, be smart like me and educate yourself about ways to counteract CCP bioweapons (wetware and adversarial biofilms) and use of imprinting holograms of medicines directly into your body by engaging here:

Wait, say what? Did you just read that I am dosing with a “hologram” of a prescription drug. Yes, that is 100% correct. Guess why that is uncommon knowledge. Because the big pharma corps linked to ChinaCCP (now this is true on-average, but it used to not be this way) don’t make money, while covert murdering non-Chinese anymore. This is trillion dollar knowedge that you just read for free. If that’s worth anything feel free to subscribe as a founding member and learn how this technology works to imprint a drug (e.g. no 3d space-time trace of it at all).

Remember, Chinese people are good, but they’re stuck with the CCP technocommunist genocidal regime running their lives and trying to run ours now too with technocommunism slavery using their computer hardware, software and now this bioweapon junk that links your body and mind to their Artificial Intelligence AI system.

Ears: NIR and IR laser coherent can penetrate about 2 inches into the brain

Nose: NIR and IR laser coherent can penetrate up to 2 inches into the brain

Wrist: NIR and IR laser can penetrate through the wrist and hits the blood circulating and that then goes by the brain, crosses the pineal gland and then through the various veins and arteries in the brain. When the body has synthetic biology in the blood stream then the synthetic biology gets tuned to the terahertz frequency at the driver frequency (e.g. Royal Raymond Rife) frequency so the entire brain gets homogeneously dosed with the bloodflow transmissions from the synthetic biology mesogen: nemetic crystals, at the same time the Terahertz NIR and IR light is continually re-tuning the synthetic biology based mesogen: nemetic crystals in the blood flow through the veins and capillaries in the head region.

So, that lawsuit with Our Lady of the Lake. I want to make sure something is very clear, this is not feeding ChinaCCP’s objective to increase lawfare. The objective of this lawsuit is to clear the lane for our team to have freedom to operate in adversarial wetware and biofilms by legally confirming the inept and incompetence of the prevailing American Medical Association AMA board certified MDs and the consolidated hospitals that are operated as non-profits that are infiltrated by ChinaCCP AI BCPS “surrogates” on Tik Tok that are no longer serving the public good as ChinaCCP is using all of them to covert murder non-chinese globally. Any attorneys who are registered to practice law in Louisiana (e.g. Napoleonic code, not Common law) and not on Tik Tok, no kids on Tik Tok and do not use ChinaCCP hardware, software or appliances are welcome to join this fight. The objective is to build a war chest and pin down ChinaCCP with it using our fielded new physics technology as an independent force for good, regardless of what other nation states care about (cause a lot of agencies and nations are cognitively captured by ChinaCCP by now, unwittingly).

