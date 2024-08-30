Keep in mind when you microwave food it literally destroys nearly all of the food content bioavailability, e.g. the stuff that you need to keep you healthy. The destroyed proteins and DNA becomes junk that can plug up your circulatory system and cause various cardio vascular issues.

Figure 1: Don’t use microwaves, they’re not safe and effective for heating food at 2.45 GHz frequency the DNA and bioavailability in the food is destroyed and then you ingest degraded proteins that may be toxic and beta-amyloid precursors that deposit plaques into your brain and central nervous system while you sleep.

2.45 GHz is the genetic response frequency for DNA and it destroys DNA (e.g. the bioavailability of key nutrients in food).

Instead of microwaving your water and food, get an induction electric cooktop or natural gas cooktop. However, I prefer the induction magnetic field based induction cooktops because they rapidly boil water. In the past, before getting shot-up with a neuroweapon stack (learn about that here www.electrostasis.com ) I had a hybrid radiant electric and induction cooktop by Electrolux that I installed myself.

Microwaving water is literally about the only good use of a microwave, but even then be careful. Induction cooktops way better for boiling water.



Also, be very careful with the microwave non-ionizing emissions, that are in a literal cloud around the microwave with a large amount of microwaves going through the viewable door. A lot of elderly people that have cataracts looked into their microwaves cooking food back in the day when it was novel (after DAF WW2 radar techs learned they could cook their lunches, but destroy the bioavailability nutrients in them, as original inspiration for the "magnetron based microwave that runs on AC").



Uncommon knowledge found at electrostasis.substack.com and www.electrostasis.com for cognitive integrity, health and wellness so you can keep on building with renewable solar off-grid solutions and hybrid micro-grid solutions with proper harmonic dampening (passive and active), cause pulsating magnetic fields at the wrong frequencies and harmonics are also horrid for health.

In my professional opinion, with all the pollution from coal power plants from CCP China, electrosmog, synthetic biology, wetware and adversarial biofilms, the last thing that you want to do is to be microwaving your food and destroying proteins so that you eat plaques and amyloid precursors and possibly amyloids from prior healthy food that you microwaved, while also letting the 2.45 GHz frequency that per lab tests I’ve done surrounds the microwave up to 10 ft in radius. Also, microwaves rapidly grow biofilms, especially the 2 GHz range ones that have a genetic response with DNA at 2.45 GHz specific frequency. Possibly another cause of this plaque junk stroking out and killing people globally as shown here:

List of References

[1] DNA and Cell Resonance by Prof. Dr. Konstantine Meyl, Cellular communication as explained by field physics including magnetic scalar waves INDEL GmbH Verlagsabteilung ISBN 978-3-940 703-17-0