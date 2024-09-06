Disclaimer: This is not medical advice, but bioweapon and nanotechnology countermeasures. Tip: I utilize at a distance DNA-TX for parasites, bacteria and virus. Then I utilize local PEMF at critical resonance and destructive frequency of molds linked with paramagnetic metals (aluminum, lead, uranium, etc.) and carbons that went paramagnetic (graphene oxides (GO) that went paramagnetic (reduced graphenes rGO). I also utilize UVa and UVb for local anti-virus and anti-pathogens, such as bacteria.



Okay, so this one here also came back positive on a bioscan of my body, Bacillus licheniformis. This is a bacteria, based upon decades of research, that catalyzes cancer. So, it doesn’t mean you have cancer yet, but it does indicate with high proven probability that cancer may just be on its’ way to you.

Figure 1: Bacillus Licheniformis - the cancer causing bacteria murdering the world, weaponized by ChinaCCP PLA on non-Chinese genomes.

CCP bioweapons are dispersing this “Bacillus licheniformis” through nanotechnology biofilm enabled transfer, utilizing the body and blood paramagnetic adulteration from the CCP pollution with (aluminum and uranium in it) as well as food exports. Once one gets paramagnetic body and blood, then mold, fungus and bacteria transfer readily into your body and then blood from the local environment. In the case of Bacillus licheniformis, it resides in dirt, so as you walk around in your local community, if not on quartz sand, then the Bacillus licheniformis from dirt transfers into you and covert murders you if CCP has key-signaled your body and blood to go paramagnetic.

Key signals from near-field weapons fielded by CCP rapidly grow the cancerous Hela cell lines faster than your non-cancerous cells, such that the non-invasively dosed CCP brain weaponry builds basically an “organoid” within your brain that then grows and takes over your brain and motor cortex (e.g. “conversion terrorism”) and surrogate build-out in another nation state’s population.

Figure 2: Use of Magnetic Resonance Imaging to detect electron spin and an issue in a brain - since the junk in the brain is paramagnetic it can be detected by an MRI due to the electron vacancies. However, if the junk is not paramagnetic it is more challenging to detect (e.g. before you get key-signaled or immediately after prior to build-out of the CCP adversarial wetware and biofilms that create an organoid, computer in the brain that then takes your brain first and then body over). Near field TX rapidly grows organoids based upon La Hela cell lines and CCP bioweapons program knows this, has fielded it and is amplifying it in select targets now for covert “conversion” to CCP technocommunism through use of Tik Tok brain weaponry infiltration into a person’s decision structure.

Why are so many people dying of cancer all of a sudden? Well, from my reverse engineering, CCP bioweapons deployed on humanity in combination with spectrum enabled attacks and an extremely uncommon knowledge of near-field TX. How does this combined and covert mass genocidal CCP bioweapon attack work (tactics and mechanics)? Here:

CCP has been buying up the world’s coal. My buddy from MIT purchased ownership in the largest coal mine in America that was going through financial difficulties when all the coal power plants were being shutdown by Obama and creating horrid pain and sufferring for the Appalachian communities on the East Coast of America. If you were not from a coal town with a mine or a power plant town you’d be cluess to this ruthless crackdown on coal power plant emissions, when ChinaCCP simply kept building more coal power plants and the coal after the prices collapsed in America. I also used to own part of an oil terminal project that was in development down river from a coal export terminal in Louisiana next to the Conoco Oil Refinery. Therefore, as America shut-down its’ coal power plant emissions to (e.g. get clean and sustainable), in fact all that went down was CCP economic attack on America’s GDP and energy security by diverting the coal to ChinaCCP via coal imports. CCP seeded the world with paramagnetic materials (aluminum, uranium, lead, etc. just to name a few) and is the largest coal consumer in the world and coal power plant builder at two coal power plants per week. This set the globe up with a paramagnetic atmosphere and took decades. Go outdoors now and you got paramagnetic air, dispersed by a ton of electrosmog (e.g. dust aerosolized). Then CCP exported their dirt cheap neurotechnology chipsets in computers, smart phones, smart appliances, smart tablets, smart vehicles, etc. The chipsets link to wetware in humans and fauna via nanotechnology. CCP then built the world’s largest ELF psionic weapon and turned it on in 2019 and then started transmitting DNA degrading signals across 2/3 of the world, focused on gunning down Americans to slow kill them and cause cancer as well as create plaques and amyloids for cognitive degradation first in the brains of Americans, so CCP scientists and engineers could cognitively out perform American scientists and engineers. Then CCP started their BRAIN initiative in 2016, after American started their BRAIN initiative in 2013. At the same time CCP BRAIN initiative started in 2016 (and before) America’s Intelligence Community IC, State Department and Department of Defense personnel, all started to get shot up with neuroweapons, a class of weapons that operate on new physics principles (e.g. in the near field, scalar based on Tesla and Meyl (German, that taught CCP his tech circa 2011-2013). CCP then started a covert muder campaign of top performers in America. CCP murdered Tony Hsieh out of Nevada and also Erin Valenti out of Utah, who after a visit to Silicon Valley (where CCP technocommunism invested a ton of money and lured naive entrepreneurs into Shenzhen, China for rapid prototyping, while CCP PLA stole their tech for dual-use mil applications), returned to Utah and apparently went into the desert and died (e.g. brain weapons can do this to a person). Then CCP bioweapons integrated with Tik Tok, a smart phone app, where CCP reverse engineered the use of social media to stir-up Arab Spring and then redeployed it at global scale through Tik Tok to optogenetically program and hack people using Tik Tok. Note, CCP does not allow their own citizens to use Tik Tok, why would CCP export Tik Tok to the world (e.g. note the name, time is limited and quantified), and not let their citizens utilize it? Cause it’s an asymmetric brain weapon (e.gn neuroweapon) people! Now, we have people all around the world at various levels of paramagnetism in their bodies. Most people simply have the graphenes (GO), but have not been key-signaled yet (e.g. nailed with a Directed Energy Weapon DEW system, which by the way CCP and Russia (pawn of CCP now) have the capability to discharge new physics based EMPs globally that few on earth understand how to shield against (e.g. your body has to be diamagnetic, not paramagnetic). So, there will be a point in time when more EMP attacks occur. I got shot-up with a key-signal DEW and then my truck rammed and then EMP’d in 2022, so I know first hand how CCP does business, for strategic covert murder into their enemies lands, except CCP failed to murder me covertly and then through the grace of God, I hacked all of CCP PLA Xi’s Magic Weapon platform. Okay, so once you get key-signaled by CCP and go paramagnetic then you start o bio-accumulate all the local environmental paramagnetic and lower frequency materials, which include biofilms with nanotech in other people that have mold, fungus, Bacillus lichenformis, Anthrax (yes, my bioscan came back with freekin Anthrax). Then you die, a covert surround and enclose murder by CCP in your own nation state.

So, now anyone reading this is thinking, terrific, if I am already paramagnetic how do I get the junk out of me and go to a diamagnetic state to be prepared instead of getting caught off-guard with one fo the world’s most covert asymmetric weapons platforms that I’ve ever reverse engineered?

Step 1: go kosher with all foods, alkaline water salted with baking soda, some boron added (trace) and take salt baths with epsom salts (get read to have the toilet adjacent to you working and have chlorine tablets in the toilet water to kill pathogens, put it in the reservoir)

Step 2: PEMF coils that are driven at the Bacillus L. critical resonance frequencies of 8,618,638.41 Hz

Step 3: DNA TX service for healing

Step 4: UVa (for use on body), UVb (for use on body) and UVc (not for use on body)

Step 5: Dosing with diamagnetic material property enhancers such as colloidal silver nanoparticles and ions, colloidal copper nanoparticles and ions (can also get this through liquid chlorophyl modified with copper at stores like GNC, GNC uses Tik Tok now for marketing, so I quit GNC part-time work as I will not work with an organization that works with ChinaCCP, GNC is compromised by CCP now).

Step 6: Dosing with helium

Step 7: Dosing with carbon diamond

Step 8: use of carbon chelators and zeolite traps, such as Buckministerfullerenes

Step 9: use of salt lights to trap local environment adversarial nanotechnology

Step 10: use of force field toroidal building geometries and designs as well as Buckminister’s work for force field based infrastructure that repels synthetic biology and levitates to not bioresonate with earth anymore.

