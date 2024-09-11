Disclaimer: This is not medical advice, but ChinaCCP bioweapon countermeasures, inclusive of Gain of Function (GoF), adversarial wetware, adversarial nanotechnology and adversarial biofilms.

I am seeing even better results through the topical application of essential oils and then immediate application of magnetic vortex skyrmion unit. Why?

The paramagnetic ChinaCCP bioweapons are being pulled from the body’s vagus nerve system, then cycled external to the body (not visible, due to nanotechnology being smaller than the wavelength of visible light (400 to 850 nm or so for visible light spectrum) and 5 to 150 nm or so for nanotechnology paramagnetic particles.

So, what is going on?

The paramagnetic nanotech comprised of mold and fungus CCP bioweapon gain of function GoF is being mixed with the essential oils, that are anti-mold and anti-fungal and anti-parasitic.

This then mixes internal to the body when the paramagnetic mold/fungus nanotech junk cycles back into the body due to the magnetic vortex skyrmion unit application. Then the mixture degrades internally inside of the human body the infrastructure for the mold, fungus and CCP bioweaponry, inclusive of brain control weapon systems utilizing adversarial wetware and designer morgellons.

Important note: this afternoon, after publishing some information regarding further CCP attacks on substack in retaliation to me further reverse engineering CCP AI. Yes, the stripe payment banner posting on substack was ChinaCCP AI attacking the substack platform to reduce substack’s economic means, since CCP AI has failed to directly attack me, the AI is doing a surround and enclose on substack, publisher platform.