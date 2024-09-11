Cognitive Integrity 142: Combined Effect of Magnetic Vortex Skyrmion and Essential Oils to Counter CCP Adversarial Bioweapons
The topical use of "Thief's Oils" specifically eucalyptus and magnetic vortex cycles the nanotechnology, paramagnetic into and out of the body that mixes with anti-fungal and anti-mold essential oils
Disclaimer: This is not medical advice, but ChinaCCP bioweapon countermeasures, inclusive of Gain of Function (GoF), adversarial wetware, adversarial nanotechnology and adversarial biofilms.
I am seeing even better results through the topical application of essential oils and then immediate application of magnetic vortex skyrmion unit. Why?
Brandon’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The paramagnetic ChinaCCP bioweapons are being pulled from the body’s vagus nerve system, then cycled external to the body (not visible, due to nanotechnology being smaller than the wavelength of visible light (400 to 850 nm or so for visible light spectrum) and 5 to 150 nm or so for nanotechnology paramagnetic particles.
So, what is going on?
The paramagnetic nanotech comprised of mold and fungus CCP bioweapon gain of function GoF is being mixed with the essential oils, that are anti-mold and anti-fungal and anti-parasitic.
This then mixes internal to the body when the paramagnetic mold/fungus nanotech junk cycles back into the body due to the magnetic vortex skyrmion unit application. Then the mixture degrades internally inside of the human body the infrastructure for the mold, fungus and CCP bioweaponry, inclusive of brain control weapon systems utilizing adversarial wetware and designer morgellons.
If anyone needs a magnetic vortex unit, please schedule an initial assessment at https://www.electrostasis.com > engage > schedule
If you subscribe to electronic harassment disconnect services or cognitive integrity countermeasures, you’ll be well prepared and able to defend majority of cognitive integrity attacks from CCP.
Important note: this afternoon, after publishing some information regarding further CCP attacks on substack in retaliation to me further reverse engineering CCP AI. Yes, the stripe payment banner posting on substack was ChinaCCP AI attacking the substack platform to reduce substack’s economic means, since CCP AI has failed to directly attack me, the AI is doing a surround and enclose on substack, publisher platform.
Brandon’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I have so enjoyed seeing the evolution of your amazing countermeasures over the past few years. I have been a fan of yours from the beginning and have read every single post you ever wrote. I find myself referring back to different posts on an almost daily basis. Big hat tip to you, good sir!
On another note regarding this latest CM, can you please clarify the following:
"This then mixes internal to the body when the paramagnetic mold/fungus nanotech junk cycles back into the body due to the magnetic vortex skyrmion unit application. Then the mixture degrades the infrastructure for the mold, fungus and bioweaponry."
Do you mean that you first use Thieve's Blend topically in specific areas to first dissolve the nano, then use your vortex skyrmion device to shake it up or activate it? Or vice versa? Sorry to sound dumb, but this info you're sharing is next level high tech!
Hello! Do you have a photo of your vortexer or can you tell us the name of what you have? Or at least give a link to your website where it is?