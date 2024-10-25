For those that don’t know “big pharma” is up to integrating their pharmaceuticals with “smart” devices and internet of things IoT and internet of bodies IoB IPv6. How? Well, I first encountered this through my work on “software wrappers” and then got invited to some DOD calls and then got asked to privately meet with some of the Microsoft Government contacts on a one-on-one call. Turns out that Big Tech (e.g. Microsoft) is seeding nanotechnology into a plethora of products and the Big Pharma group is also in the game. Why?

Figure 1: Smart pills. Note that the colors on the pills indicate high probability use of F&C Lakes with alumina (aluminum is a paramagnetic metal, not healthy for the body, I avoid aluminum ingestion).

Smart Pills

What is a smart pill? Smart pills are able to be turned on or off once inside of the body and can be delivered in the form of a vaccine, food product, over-the-counter or other means or methods. What do smart pills have in them? Neurotechnology interlinks and transducers to communicate within a given local environment to enable an Artificial Intelligence AI Bio Cyber Physical System BCPS (AI BCPS), e.g. what militaries and national security runs off of and what is at war now is ChinaCCP AI BCPS vs. NATO AI BCPS.

This is why supply chain security on pharma, food, electronics (e.g. chips) and the air and water we breathe (e.g. why we need to shut China’s massive coal emissions down now).

Smart Bioweapons

These are covert industrial espionage platforms, (the dual-use side of the smart pills) that enables an enemy military or group to non-invasively dose someone, via adversarial wetware, monitor them with antennas internal to their body. The more advanced systems utilize an antenna that burrows through, into and out of the brain and skull and pops-up antennas for TX/RX (e.g. CCP bioweapons). This is what I got dosed with by CCP that pierced NATO system. The CCP TX/RX wetware antenna (mold/fungus/rope-worm/synthetic biology based) couples with the NATO AI BCPS. Each antenna has a unique frequency for TX/RX linked to global communication systems. The hack is that CCP coupled their antenna with the NATO system internal to the human body to spy and then to data-in-the-flow and jam or disrupt communications by changing out data flows so a person miscommunicates or hears what is not said.