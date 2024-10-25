Cognitive Integrity 152: Ivermectin is a gateway drug to unlocking pharmaceutical industry's "smart pill" platform
This is awesome, I ran into the biggest richest and now hacked group of people on earth. Just hacked them through same reverse engineering tactics that I've done with ChinaCCP. Big Pharma.
For those that don’t know “big pharma” is up to integrating their pharmaceuticals with “smart” devices and internet of things IoT and internet of bodies IoB IPv6. How? Well, I first encountered this through my work on “software wrappers” and then got invited to some DOD calls and then got asked to privately meet with some of the Microsoft Government contacts on a one-on-one call. Turns out that Big Tech (e.g. Microsoft) is seeding nanotechnology into a plethora of products and the Big Pharma group is also in the game. Why?
Smart Pills
Brandon’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
What is a smart pill? Smart pills are able to be turned on or off once inside of the body and can be delivered in the form of a vaccine, food product, over-the-counter or other means or methods. What do smart pills have in them? Neurotechnology interlinks and transducers to communicate within a given local environment to enable an Artificial Intelligence AI Bio Cyber Physical System BCPS (AI BCPS), e.g. what militaries and national security runs off of and what is at war now is ChinaCCP AI BCPS vs. NATO AI BCPS.
This is why supply chain security on pharma, food, electronics (e.g. chips) and the air and water we breathe (e.g. why we need to shut China’s massive coal emissions down now).
Smart Bioweapons
These are covert industrial espionage platforms, (the dual-use side of the smart pills) that enables an enemy military or group to non-invasively dose someone, via adversarial wetware, monitor them with antennas internal to their body. The more advanced systems utilize an antenna that burrows through, into and out of the brain and skull and pops-up antennas for TX/RX (e.g. CCP bioweapons). This is what I got dosed with by CCP that pierced NATO system. The CCP TX/RX wetware antenna (mold/fungus/rope-worm/synthetic biology based) couples with the NATO AI BCPS. Each antenna has a unique frequency for TX/RX linked to global communication systems. The hack is that CCP coupled their antenna with the NATO system internal to the human body to spy and then to data-in-the-flow and jam or disrupt communications by changing out data flows so a person miscommunicates or hears what is not said.
Brandon’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.