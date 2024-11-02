I’ve been noticing a recurring number of “hits” returned from bioscan work. The total body scan returned “ten” hits (e.g. signals) from the spectrum of the body that are not normal to the human anatomy and physiology.

Then I downselected for cancer and got ten hits returned for Bacillus Licheniformis (e.g. Cancer). Then I scanned for Sars-Cov-2 Spike Protein DNA matches and got ten hits. Then I scanned for COVID-19 proteins and got ten hits.

Four recurrences of ten hits is no coincidence when doing a bioscan and they all point to CCP Sars-Cov-2 release.

Therefore, CCP Sars-Cov-2 is a bioweapon, adversarial wetware and genomic weapon system for espionage, spying, population control and covert murder. Each strain of COVID produces a specific “antenna” within your body that communicates with the given COVID-19 strain’s “virtual nation state” that ChinaCCP has deployed on the world to create confusion and hurt people in various ways. I’m a Defense Industrial Base DIB Contractor, so of course CCP tried to covert murder me, but abjectly failed.

When these proteins are subject to EMF fields at varying frequencies, the proteins recalibrate and respond to retune to the local spectrum. Some of the proteins have graphene oxides in them, while others do not.

Figure 1: Non-invasively removed Sars-cov-2 from sinus (ENT) - these are less full of graphene.

Figure 2: 10 protein strains (e.g. virtual nation states) from Sars-Cov-2 Strains (e.g. COVID-19 when integrated with nanotechnology and graphenes)

Figure 3: Another sample of Sars-Cov-2 from sinus cavity, showing a more grey color with some graphenes, this is before I started taking methylene blue, ivermectin and calcium-disodium-EDTA plus PEMF and bioenergetics daily

When I transmit the TX killing frequencies to degrade the proteins, the various parts of my body that the proteins have contaminated move. I am able to remove the paramagnetic (graphene oxide and heavy metal) containing proteins with a magnetic vortex skyrmion unit, PEMF and frequencies. The non-paramagnetic proteins are being removed by methylene blue MB, Ivermectin, rife frequencies and longitudinal waves.

I have also noticed that while transmitting to a various COVID-19 strain of protein that was active via cellular communications TX/RX via smart phone that it would not let data through (same as the graphene oxide fundamental frequency) and it would jam up communications that were doing data-in-the-flow through my body.