Okay, seeing is believing and believe me this is something horrid that our enemy ChinaCCP has fielded into the world. The weapon class: bioweapons and the specific weapon is a wetware through use of adversarial fungus and molds integrated with synthetic biology and genomic DNA. The tech is called “rope worm” and other types of biofilm scaffolds as known by medical and bioterrorist countermeasure groups.

This is me before getting spied on for years by CCP wetware (e.g. ropeworm), probably dosed in me when I gave a CCP delegation a tour of my work at Advanced Prototyping Center APC at La Kretz Innovation Campus LKIC, LADWP’s innovation campus in downtown Los Angeles, CA as requested by City of Los Angeles. Little did I know, or our entire team that we were being non-invasively dosed with adversarial CCP wetware and covert bioweapons for later removal if we’re not CCP compliant (apparently I’m not, cause I turned down CCP money in 2021). Also, keep in mind POTUS Biden’s POTUS did a tour at this contaminated campus with CCP brain non-invasive weapons deployed and Biden POTUS did a presentation with Mayors of Los Angeles (e.g. we’re all getting gaslighted by CCP brain warfare people!).

Me before CCP wetware junk dosed in me circa 2016-2017, most likely time period, perhaps a year earlier, it takes time to grow out into your body through vagus nervous system and its’ growth is rapid when hit with near field transmitters (e.g. the little covert advanced physics weapons CCP has been hitting our key gov officials with, to rapidly grow this junk and damage their biological brain and NATO AI BCPS synbio brain.

Figure 1: Brandon Iglesias circa 2013

Now here are photographs of my head (e.g. how I earn my living and support others that depend upon me, until CCP tried to covert murder me with their BRAIN adversarial wetware and bioweapons in 2022 after spying on me for years with it that our USG did not detect! DOD and DOE!) that CCP went after with their failed bioweapon. USG, you have failed, get your act together and soldier up. The CCP adversarial wetware rope worm tech, builds inside of your vagus nerve system, then goes through brain, skull and sprouts antennas for TX/RX data communications. This is why in 2021 when I stayed in New Orleans, LA when hurricane was inbound, and all power went out, I then turned on my smart phone and wifi hot spot and a (SSID unknown) hotspot emulator activated after a couple of minutes. Because the freekin spyware was dosed non-invasively inside of me and “powered-up” when I had my phone on by my body and not in a Faraday sheath by Mission Darkness.

Serious USG, you’re DIB is getting assassinated by CCP, I’m an anomally that detected the glitches and CCP wetware before it covert murdered me and now sharing in the clear how to remove the junk from the human body. CCP your attack is in the clear now, deal with it Xi. I plan on utilizing some further advanced technology for shielding and offensive measures to remove your evil from this world as this is personal.

These are the critical resonance frequencies that I’m TX’ing at Rife on local PEMF. Keep in mind with the earth being microwaved, all of this junk is in the air and floats around a lot easier than it used to, so even if you are by an unclean area or region, you can breathe the stuff in. I don’t have any pets, but have volunteered to help clean out some gross sites for non-profit-organizations NGOs and will always wear an N95 going forward (not a KN95, that is from China CCP, which I don’t trust).

Rope worm: 70, 500, 1000, 1359, 7200, 17500,127500, 335290, 525150, 705250, 813670 Hz T. Gondii: 140, 300, 550, 24500, 40000, 93500, 332420 (there are higher harmonics as well)

The protrusions through skull are “Antennas” part of the CCP Brain Bioweapons and Genomic Warfare platform.

Figure 2: These are the antennas from inside the vagus nerve system that CCP bioweapon and genomic warfare modified rope worm utilizes to build-out TX/RX capability in an artificial intelligence AI Bio Cyber Physical System BCPS. The more antennas you have, the more groups (CCP, terrorist, virtual nation states, etc.) can spy, control and monitor you. One antenna to one wetware system or many antenna to one wetware system and there are also antennas to many different wetware systems. NATO has their AI BCPS and ChinaCCP has their AI BCPS then CCP lends out its genomic and bioweapons to various groups globally for industrial espionage. Apparently a lot of evil groups in this world, utilized CCP bioweapons and genomic industrial espionage tech to grab a piece of my brain intellectual property and steal from me, my family, my community, my state(s) and my nation in America. CCP Xi Bad Panda. Your weapon is not magic, from one chemical engineer to another. It is just advanced technology that you chose to use for evil.

Note, I had to trim down body mass, go clean on all food and liquids to isolate the material and then start to remove it through LLE (Liquid Liquid Extract) techniques with essential oils and use of PEMF to go after the paramagnetic while dosing with DNA TX countermeasures and healing. The DNA-TX since the CCP rope worm incorporates your DNA also benefits from the DNA-TX, so you have to hit the rope worm local with the PEMF at critical resonance frequencies while doing DNA-TX else you simply grow everything in you. Also, near field grows the CCP rope worm and this is what CCP does with their world largest psionic ELF in a given region to rapidly grow their adversarial synthetic biology and rope worm junk in people.

For anyone dealing with adversarial wetware, this is the CCP bioweapon advanced tech that uses genomics DNA rope worm to construct internally within you after you’ve been dosed and linked to CCP AI BCPS through any of their software or hardware or wetware in the edge biocompute network growing globally in democratic nation states. DOD up your game brothers. This tech is freekin horrid, that said I’ll work through it and I am not a burden on anyone (CCP wants people hit with this maim tech to be a burden on society and draw down everyone with them, CCP has lost that fight with me).