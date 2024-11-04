Every time I write a brief, it is based upon primary data with as many references as time allows to published literature. Therefore the wetware briefs are exploratory into the Wild West of neurotechnology (non-invasive) and wetware utilized by many groups globally for cognitive industrial espionage and cognitive population controls.

I am continuing to successfully reduce, break apart and remove the graphene oxides and graphenes in my body. I dose with NAC in chemical supplement form (e.g. time domain, mass based) as well as in frequency domain (e.g. angle important). I then utilize DNA-TX to whittle down at the genomic level the genomic bioweapons that CCP has unleashed on the world through Sars-Cov-2, the precursor to COVID (e.g. “virtual nation state” synbio wetare circuitry).

Important note, when I apply the magnetic vortex skyrmion unit it magnetizes the existing graphene by imparting a strong magnetic field, the paramagnetic graphene then gets pulled out of the body, but only works if at the DNA and nanotechnology level it is destroyed and loose from its’ binding biofilm and associated matrix protein plaque scaffold.

Here is a summary and site, product of this work, Electrostasis Project, to engage with for removal of these CCP bioweapons for anyone interested: https://electrostasis.com/graphene-oxide-go-removal