ChinaCCP bioweapons, genomics and adversarial wetware (e.g. COVID strains e.g. virtual nation states) build various networks inside of the human body and disrupt the NATO AI BCPS nemetic impedence crystal command, control and monitor systems. CCP’s key-signal breaks the NATO AI BCPS control “impedence crystals” located inside of the human body (e.g. mesogen: nemetic flow crystals) and then grows adversarial synbio worms and associated fast growing structures to permanently disrupt and cause cognitive disruption to the person being attacked by CCP bioweapons and synthetic weapons.

On November 18, 2024 I receive Chlorine Dioxide and some quartz crystals with tips. I dosed my body with Chlorine Dioxide via liquid ingestion at low ppm-v levels for treating animal water. I then turned on my near-field transmitters with my body laden with chlorine dioxide, placed the chlorine dioxide on top of the quartz crystals that are stacked on near field transmitter and went warp speed (faster than the speed of light) to destroy the CCP bioweapons. It worked and I’m now flushing the horrid CCP bioweapons out of my body 12 hours later.

Figure 1: CCP bioweapon/genomic warfare synbio rope worm special gift to Americans. The head is on theleft and the organism grows based upon consumption of human body and food eaten. Eating clean foods is very important, else the rope worms by CCP integrate parasites from unclean food that you are eating, which further results in “electronic harassment” and weird “virtual nation states” of linked people with parasites in them at low vibrational frequencies.

Only use near field if you are near clean and working to flush out or amplify a molecule to counterstrike CCP bioweapons that are based upon advanced physics, genomics, DNA, etc. Keep in mind I also have my DNA-TX transmitters at certain frequencies 24x7 nailing this junk as well as use of longitudinal waves for mechanical vibrations at square-pulses (e.g. Rife’s original work) to nail the crap out of these bioweapons that CCP and their international proxy terrorists dosed me with (many in all the nations of the world). Remember, I first removed “hydras” and CCP funds the Hollywood movies pushing the “hydra” junk into American’s brains via neurotechnology.

Figure 2: Same rope worm from Figure 1 different angle

Figure 3: Same rope worm from figure 1, different angle.

Figure 4: Different rope worm portions and phlegm from separate expulsion