Why subscribe?

Subscribe to learn about unknown unknowns in your world that can directly impact your life, borrowing from Donald Rumsfeld.

Stay up-to-date

Critical and timely topics are published online and sent via notification email and app status update.

Informational topics are simply published to not burden your inbox and pull from your attention bandwidth.

Comments

Comments are disabled on “provocative” and “advanced” knowledge posts, to minimize disinformation. All posts are published with literature references and work cited, unless the information is from primary feedback (e.g. I actually performed the experiment or obtained the data).

Comments are generally enabled only for paying subscribers because there are a ton of bots out there spreading misinformation that sucks up everyone’s time and bandwidth to read and respond to, bots have all the time in the world, humans don’t.