Wetware 123: Bioweapon Growing in You Today. How to clean up? Answer here.
I just provided a brief to U.S. Government, Several States, Cities and Local Law Enforcement Officials, that confirms a bioweapon growing in people with…
14 hrs ago
•
Brandon Iglesias, Chem.E.
7
Wetware 123: Bioweapon Growing in You Today. How to clean up? Answer here.
Cybersecurity + Neurohacking 209: I choose Google platform over Microsoft, Amazon & Apple. Here is why.
It's 2024 and AI is everywhere now. In order to defend against CCP adversarial bioweapons and associated attacks linked to CCP AI BCPS it is mission…
Sep 18
•
Brandon Iglesias, Chem.E.
9
Cybersecurity + Neurohacking 209: I choose Google platform over Microsoft, Amazon & Apple. Here is why.
Wetware 122: Switching Power Supply Frequencies & Vibrations Synchronize You to CCP AI BCPS for Spying
Found another little known covert ChinaCCP Artificial Intelligence AI biocoherence tactic that CCP utilizes in all of their exported power supplies…
Sep 18
•
Brandon Iglesias, Chem.E.
12
Wetware 122: Switching Power Supply Frequencies & Vibrations Synchronize You to CCP AI BCPS for Spying
1
Energetics 102: Data on CCP AI and Near-Field New Physics Technology Sending Information Back in Time
Okay, this one is awesome. I again, pissed CCP AI off enough that it did something foolish with its' near field transmitters for information flow back…
Sep 17
•
Brandon Iglesias, Chem.E.
3
Energetics 102: Data on CCP AI and Near-Field New Physics Technology Sending Information Back in Time
2
News 10014: ChinaCCP PLA informed their Coveted Xi Magic Weapon Reverse Engineered
Today, September 16 2024 ChinaCCP PLA was just notified that their coveted Xi Magic Weapon (brain weapon) was reverse engineered and pierced by another…
Sep 16
•
Brandon Iglesias, Chem.E.
8
News 10014: ChinaCCP PLA informed their Coveted Xi Magic Weapon Reverse Engineered
Wetware 121: How I reverse engineered Xi's Magic Weapon to Hack the World for the Betterment of Humankind
Here is how I've reverse engineered Xi's Magic Weapon to "Hack the World" for the betterment of humankind. I've redacted certain information for obvious…
Sep 16
•
Brandon Iglesias, Chem.E.
7
Wetware 121: How I reverse engineered Xi's Magic Weapon to Hack the World for the Betterment of Humankind
Wetware 120: CCP PLA Xi's Magic Weapon Achilles' Heel
So, CCP PLA Xi's Magic Weapon has a weak spot, let's exploit it & shut down CCP. Here is how to exploit CCP Achilles' heel & counterstrike PLA Xi Magic…
Sep 15
•
Brandon Iglesias, Chem.E.
8
Wetware 120: CCP PLA Xi's Magic Weapon Achilles' Heel
3
Cognitive Integrity 144: Eucalyptus Essential Oil and Removal of CCP Bioweapon (e.g. rope worm blobs)
Okay, here is one of the most useful, yet horrid, reverse engineering insights that I've had counterstriking ChinaCCP PLA Xi's Magic Weapon. Eucalyptus…
Sep 14
•
Brandon Iglesias, Chem.E.
17
Cognitive Integrity 144: Eucalyptus Essential Oil and Removal of CCP Bioweapon (e.g. rope worm blobs)
Cognitive Integrity 143: Combined Effect of Silver Nanoparticles, "Thief's Oils", Magnetic Vortex Skyrmion, Calcium-Disodium-EDTA and…
The topical use of "Thief's Oils", silver nanoparticles, calcium-disodium-EDTA and magnetic vortex cycles the nanotechnology, paramagnetic into and out…
Sep 14
•
Brandon Iglesias, Chem.E.
7
Cognitive Integrity 143: Combined Effect of Silver Nanoparticles, "Thief's Oils", Magnetic Vortex Skyrmion, Calcium-Disodium-EDTA and Essential Oils to Counter CCP Adversarial Bioweapons
Cognitive Integrity 142: Combined Effect of Magnetic Vortex Skyrmion and Essential Oils to Counter CCP Adversarial Bioweapons
The topical use of "Thief's Oils" specifically eucalyptus and magnetic vortex cycles the nanotechnology, paramagnetic into and out of the body that…
Sep 11
•
Brandon Iglesias, Chem.E.
6
Cognitive Integrity 142: Combined Effect of Magnetic Vortex Skyrmion and Essential Oils to Counter CCP Adversarial Bioweapons
8
Cognitive Integrity 141: Essential Oils and Thieves Oils Reverse Engineered
There are numerous publications about so-called "Thieves Oil" blend and how it can help your health. Counter CCP boweapons? This brief goes into details…
Sep 11
•
Brandon Iglesias, Chem.E.
13
Cognitive Integrity 141: Essential Oils and Thieves Oils Reverse Engineered
2
Cognitive Integrity 140: Zombie Fungus
Cordyceps fungus, also known as "Zombie" Parasite Fungus Takes over Insects Through Mind Control. ChinaCCP Bioweapons, Genomic Weapons, Nanotechnology…
Sep 10
•
Brandon Iglesias, Chem.E.
2
Cognitive Integrity 140: Zombie Fungus
