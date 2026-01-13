Here is a very useful brief for professionals in cybersecurity that don’t want to get spied on by those in the know with IEEE 1906.1 quantum nanobiochem technologies. There are several levels of protection and this is simply an introductory level applicable for majority of work spaces in a normal work environment. The next level is a SCIF and then a quantum secured SCIF, which is a whole other topic.

I’m doing a meetup in Austin, TX USA and just established a group there for IEEE 1906.1 quantum nanobiochem hacking and countermeasures (red team / blue team) for nanotechnology and spectra hacking and defense in the clear. You can sign-up to the meetup group here. This technology is pervasive and even professional cybersecurity experts are NOT aware it exists. Knowledge is power.



When? March 31, 2026. Where? Is there a cost to this? Yes, this is held-close-to-vest knowledge by the most powerful people on earth in the clear, so yep there is a fee to cover the time spent reverse engineering IEEE 1906.1 quantum nanobiochem.



March 31, 2026 Event at 7 p.m. CST

https://www.meetup.com/austin-tx-usa-ieee-1906-1-quantum-nanobiochem-meetup/



You can also join the meetup group at no fee or cost here to keep tabs on interesting meetups that you may want to attend either virtual or in person. https://www.meetup.com/austin-tx-usa-ieee-1906-1-quantum-nanobiochem-meetup/



The basic secured computer workstation for professionals in cybersecurity against IEEE 1906.1 hackers is able to counter the following data-exfiltration tactics:

EMF (electromagnetic frequencies in the far field that are wireless) Magnetic Field H-field from the electrical grid Audio (e.g. sound, longitudinal waves) Vibrations (e.g. a truck driving by can do this if it shakes the ground enough) Optogenetic, which is part of EMF, but terahertz and requires polarized glasses and blue-light blockers

Here is how to secure your computer workstation against IEEE 1906.1 quantum nanobiochem hackers. Keep in mind when you get tagged by a quantum nanotech system, it is industrial espionage level technology that was exfiltrated by the intelligence community and military industrial complex that then went into the private corporate world. So, corporations and private groups now have their own version of nation state level IEEE 1906.1 quantum nanobiochem systems, including the big tech firms that totally steal and spy (Microsoft rises to TOP of my list for neurotechnology data theft and brain map theft of Americans and the world, Microsoft for all intents and purposes is on my DROP list as they were also hacked horribly bad by China CCP PLA MSS into their neurotechnology systems and associated security systems). Sorry , Bill, you messed-up when you lost the smart phone battle and then got a hodge podge of security weaknesses installed by default into your computer systems such that it takes a professional cybersecurity person to somewhat harden the insecure Microsoft Windows operating system (cause it’s an open window for IP theft and neurotechnology IEEE 1906.1 quantum nanobiochem hackers).