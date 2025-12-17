AIBCPS 166: Current Working Protocols for Decontamination of "Havana Syndrome" IEEE 1906.1 based Technology Platform

So, for the avoidance of any doubt, here is how the “Havana Syndrome” technology actually works.

Person gets dosed with nanotechnology per IEEE 1906.1, but with a biological component genomically engineered with hydra and Gu technology (Dracunculiasis worm based) that rapidly grows when subjected to near-field scalar weapons. The person is first monitored by the IEEE 1906.1 nanotech via industrial espionage and neurotechnology chipsets and use of quantum uplink via quantum nanobiochem, but with a significant magnetic component. Then after the person is datamined and if the person is a threat to China CCP PLA MSS, then the person is either cognitively degraded, weaponized or utilized to hurt the non-communist nation state GDP. The attack goes down through a combined Electronic Warfare EW attack in the far-field (transverse wave physics that majority of signals/spectra engineers know about), but then also the near-field component that few non-cleared personnel on earth know about. The far-field tech damages the person’s biological brain components and the N3 DARPA nanotech passive components and then the near-field energy rapidly gives life to grow the invasive enemy nanobiochem parasite species inside of the person uncontrollably such that the Black Gu ancient Chinese practice is compartmentalized inside of a person’s head. The head of the person dosed with the Smart Gu by China CCP PLA MSS or smart nanobiochem hydra parasite or combination thereof, then goes magnetic (via key signal to reconfigure whatever materials science items were dosed in them prior) and starts to attract contamination from the local environment, including insects carrying necrosis (flies) into the person that results in a slow kill by reducing the person’s vibrational frequency and increasing their resistance.

Figure 1: Reactwell’s AIBCPS project to counterstrike “Havana Syndrome” technology platforms that are piercing national sovereignty of nation states and violating individual’s free will.

Wearing Dinshah color Yellow polarized glasses stops the parasite from optogenetic integration, I can work on a computer non-stop without headaches now... this is the knowledge part left out that got Marc Polymeropoulos cognitive degraded. This ozone with hydra killer tech is working super well, especially the ozonides and the magnetic vortex skyrmion. I’ll be posting additional briefs, the head bag with ozone, looks super weird, but proven to work, military uses the ozone headbag tech, Walter Reed Military Hospital.

However, the washing of the body with Dr. Bronner soaps and the proper essential oils such that the head is saturated with essential oils, then head bag with ozone in UVab + IR results in ozonide produced in-situ and light attacking the “contamination” black smart Gu weapons by China CCP PLA MSS.

Then mixing the contamination with the magnetic vortex skyrmion field unit mass transfers and disrupts the coherent field effects of the smart black Gu CCP PLA MSS IEEE 1906.1 synthetic biology hydra weapon, such that the nanobiochem circuits are disrupted and then exposed to ozone (e.g. biofilms disrupted too).

Wearing Dinshah color Yellow polarized glasses stops the parasite from optogenetic integration, I can work on a computer non-stop without headaches now... this is the part that got Marc Polymeropoulos cognitive dgraded as the Chinese (enemy of the state) parasite integrated into his eyeballs and then grew with the blue light wavelength into the brain further and then built-out stingers (e.g. hydra tentacles) to hurt him when he tried to work (e.g. BIO DoS, but with IEEE 1906.1 synthetic biology integrated into genomic hydras).

Then consuming liquids, as the hydra grows faster with mass, especially meat, fish and dairy.... so the consumption of cellulose (vegetables) with lactoferrin and with calcium-disodium-edta helps to disrupt the synthetic biology that is non-hydra and restrict the hydra bio growth. Further “Betel nut extracts” are working to further degrade the hydra biological part, but I find it gets degraded faster when I only consume liquids (e.g. vegetable based protein shakes, etc.)

So incluclusion the combined biological hydra killer with chelator for synthetic biology hydra tech overlay nails the biological and genomic derivative hydra tech along with the nanotech integration.

The calcium-disodium-edta and vitamin c chelate the synthetic biology hydra overlay

Then the use of C60 fullerene helps to counter the ozone effects as it is world strongest anti-oxidant.....literally nobody wants this contamination junk in them.... like nobody, not even KGB/CIA ... but no telling regarding MSS CCP PLA group (that developed it with some of the most evil groups on earth no doubt, the dragon is their symbol/pattern).

Then the DNA-TX H-field to clean-up the genomic attacks via mRNA insertions via viral payloads

Yeh, it is a lot to counterstrike. This is why our nation’s best and brightest are successfully being assassinated with this asymmetric weapons platform, “Neurostrike” is what Robert McCreight called it before he had an “untimely death” in 2024. [1]

Tear field grows the contamination, so avoid that, until decontaminated.

From all of this reverse engineering, it is my professional opinion that part of the Havana Syndrome EW weapon system that results in “sparks disease from the far-field” and then the near-field part of the weapon system grows the adversarially dosed nanobiochem parasite. So, the enemy of the state goal is to attack the person, degrade their biological brain, disrupt their current N3 DARPA brain overlay, while rapidly growing the “invasive species” nanobiochem parasite tech based upon ancient Chinese Gu worm parasite and hydra tech.

The work being completed successfully published here, is being modularized into a trailer system that can be co-located on-site at a person’s residence to speed-up decontamination. This is the best path forward, as people who are contaminated with magnetic quantum nanobiochem should not be mobilizing as they will collect more magnetic contamination and possibly get linked to more “virtual nation state” technology…. this work is funded independently and available to anyone in need through Private Client services at https://www.aibcps.com for on-site use cases. If you are well resourced individual or foundation or family office or family fund, then you can contact me via signal handle “reactwell.71” to maximize your impact as the best and brightest not associated with communism are being assassinated with the “Havana Syndrome” precision weapon platform…. time is not on our side with an asymmetric neuro-bio-modulation weapon platform that can disable professionals, such as Marc with CIA without anyone actually solving the problem, or civilian professionals like Tony Hsieh, founder of Zappos, without anyone actually solving the problem…

P.S. Here is latest testimonial from a Private Client on the counterstrike work that Reactwell’s AIBCPS project has done to shut down quantum nanobiochem lawfare attacks from Chinese IEEE 1906.1 infiltrating America’s N3 DARPA technology platform:



“I was the respondent in a court case filed by my ex in April 2025. My ex and his attorney put alot of effort into this, which included a deposition and pre-trial hearing. I reached out to Brandon for advice one day prior to my court date. I arrived at the courthouse the next morning, but my ex nor his attorney was present. The Judge stated my ex’s attorney did not contact the court or withdraw from the case, and the case was now “dismissed with prejudice” due to the plaintiff’s and their attorney’s failure to appear. It has been eight months since the dismissal and my ex has not once acknowledged the missed hearing, referenced the case, or spoken a word about custody. Its as if the entire legal case has been erased from his memory. I have not received any correspondence from his attorney since the final hearing. I cannot overstate that my life would be dramatically different had I not connected with Brandon. He provided a level of professional help I wouldn’t have believed possible.”

List of References

[1] https://madsciblog.tradoc.army.mil/444-non-kinetic-threats-and-the-threshold-spectrum-of-strategic-endgame-warnings/