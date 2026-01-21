I’ve been methodical on decontamination to determine the best way to clean a human body intentionally poisoned with the China CCP PLA MSS “invisible arsenal” BRAIN parasite, weaponized mRNA genomics with DNA fragments, parasites (hydra, T. Cruzi, etc.) and IEEE 1906.1 magnetic quantum nanobiochem.

The use of HBOT is helpful in decontaminating as it penetrates into the biofilms and matrixes of synthetic biology, biological materials, genomic weaponry and fallout from mold/fungus as well as parasites that have synthetic biology integrated into them to assist with fluid flow (zeta) and oxygenation through challenging to pierce biofilms resistant to mass-transfer (e.g. think of a solid material that has nanotech and biological materials in it surrounding a bioweapon genomic engineered parasite that has far-field and near-field (quantum) communication capability, which establishes quantum up link from the electrical grid synchronization on the magnetic components (neodymium oxide, paramagnetics and lanthanum elements) and that is China CCP PLA MSS “invisible arsenal” weapon system utilized in industrial espionage that stole from Japan (e.g. the Yakuza), America, France, Italy and New Zealand.

Enemy of the state quantum nanobiochem 5th generation cognitive warfare tech pierced Department of Energy DoE and Department of Defense DoD Ns3 DARPA technology platform. Reverse engineering the platform and how to decontaminate from it took me a total of three years. This matches what Robert McCreight, retired U.S. Army Intelligence, that had an untimely death in 2024, that it takes 2 to 3 years to decontaminate if you can from intentional industrial espionage contamination and weapons of 5th/6th/7th generation warfare that covertly assassinate after done performing data-exfil of intellectual property and wealth/resources (e.g. China CCP PLA MSS surround & enclose strategy in times of unrestricted war with America). Red Communist China and “enemies of the state” of America and free sovereign nation states choose to “maim” instead of outright killing after an infiltrated asset has been data-mined and resource-exctracted because it inflects more total cumulative damage on the enemy than an outright killing.