Decontamination.ai 104 | Sinus Rinse Contamination Samples after HBOT, Ozone Headbag + Ear Insufflation with DMSO & Linalool + Magnetic Vortex Skyrmion Disrupt

Here is a working proven protocol for decontamination that works against BRAIN parasites being slung by China CCP PLA MSS and enemies of the state attacking cognitive BRAIN function by utilizing the nanotechnology to restrict blood flow (e.g. oxygenation) to certain parts of the human brain.

Protocol:

Time: 4 hours in total

Note: DNA-TX H-field running in the background on remote basis.

Exercise on a bicycle for 15 miles (stationary bike or outdoors, indoors bike is more controlled, but need to add UVab and IR sunlight) in a hydrated state (1 litre of OSA bioavailable silica water. HBOT chamber for an hour at 1.5 ATM (during the session I literally felt my brain expand in volume and the biological tissues pulled/expanded away from the contamination circuitry, could feel this separation occur and it was concentrated on the left side of my head where I had a horrible headache in 2022 that did not resolve by an Emergency Room visit and many visits to doctors through 2025, until I started on this specific protocol with ozone, then expanded it to HBOT. Let that sink in, my infectious disease doctor gave me a clean bill of health to go active with the U.S. Navy and I kept insisting that I was contaminated by an enemy of the state and now have the proof, therefore, with high confidence our DoW has “contaminated” people in it that didn’t detect the anomally of China’s BRAIN parasites, so what do you think China will do to the U.S. Navy personnel in a time of conflict? Glitch them out and cause errors in a fight, not good! Exercise on a bicycle for 5 miles Clean head with Dr. Bronner Soap (citrus) and hands then blend Linalool essential oil with DMSO and a pinch of calcium-disodium-EDTA and apply on head Place ozone headbag on and ear insufflation on ears and run for 30 minutes Utilize magnetic vortex skyrmion unit on head and neck regions, while drinking ozonated water from the session Do ear insufflation for 15 minutes and utilize the ozonated water in the water bubbler to inventory a blend for sinus rinse with a pinch of calcium-disodium-EDTA, salt and essential oil mix (high frequency oils, pure no water no alcohol) Sinus rinse left nostrile pressurized with vacuum on right nostril, then right nostrile pressurized with vacuum on left nostril Utilize magnetic vortex skyrmion unit on head, ears, nose, throat and sinus regions Sinus rinse left nostril pressurized with vacuum on right nostril, then right nostril pressurized with vacuum on left nostril Bicycle another 5 to 15 miles to flow the fluids in the body and generate glutathione, the body’s master antioxidant for radical oxygen species ROS

The above protocol works, it non-invasively doses the biofilms with oxygen at 1.5 ATM over an hour, cycles fluids through body exercising to generate natural glutathione (the body’s master antioxidant) and then attacks the contamination exposed with ozone and then further noninvasively disrupts the contamination with a magnetic vortex skyrmion field that spins and then latches onto the contamination that can be dragged into the sinus region for removal from the brain, ears, nose, throat, etc. (a very challenging feat, to drag weaponized nanotech through the brain and membranes into the sinus for noninvasive removal). Proof this protocol works is contained in this post.

Figure 1: contamination removed that was pulled from left side of the brain and into sinus via vacuum suction in one nostril and pressure force on the other nostril

Figure 2: Sample of contamination removed from sinus rinse after sequencing fluid pump, HBOT, Ozone and magnetic vortex skyrmion disrupt. Talk about a source of BRAIN FOG? Common sense, this material has different impedance than biological tissues as it is synthetic biology based.

After the detox protocol, eating clean fresh organic vegetables, fresh minced garlic and horseradish root (HRP that destroys and removes graphene oxides, from the ozone treatments the reduced graphene oxides rGOs were converted into graphene oxides GO) with OSA bioavailable silica water (removes aluminum), then waiting two hours to dose with calcium-disodium-EDTA in a PEMF H-field local environment cycling between 10 Hz (phase transitions some of the contamination), 40 Hz (amyloids) and 50 Hz (bloodflow and subharmonic of neodymium oxide) within a field coherent disruptive environment.