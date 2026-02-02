Decontamination.ai 108 | Optimized Ozone + HBOT Protocol

I’ve been able to further refine and optimize the correct sequencing that works best for oxidative stress applications on bioweapons with a biological and synthetic biology component by sequencing a fasted body with anti-fibrolytics and chelators the night before an ozone and HBOT session.
Anti-fibrolytics and chelators taken the night before:
Enteric Coated Calcium-disodium-EDTA
Enteric Coated Nattokinase
Enteric Coated Bromelain
NAC
Supplements taken the morning before ozone and HBOT session:
MSM (it is a diamagnetic sulfur crystal)
Topical applications before ozone and HBOT:
Take a hot water bath, two cycles of wash and clean utilizing Dr. Bronner soaps, anti-fungal soap for horse/dog/lambs and with salt (sodium bicarbonate)
Then I dose with essential oils on head prior to headbag application
I keep my body in a field-coherent-disruptive environment to relax the contamination that has parasites (biological and synthetic biology based), heavy metals and other constructs that contaminated my liquid crystal (mesogen) body (intentional contamination by an enemy of the state).
I’m utilizing ozone headbag and then sequenced with an HBOT unit, while drinking a litre of ozonated water in between the two sessions to buy me time for active ozone still in the body when pressurized into a low pressure HBOT chamber (1.5 atm is my current top pressure… I do not plan to go higher pressure than that with a body inventoried with ozone, due to well uknown effects for my knowledge set). I do plan to go up to 5 atm for HBOT with pure oxygen, but would NEVER do that with ozone.
Here is my head after ozone and HBOT, but before magnetic vortex skyrmion:
Here is my head after application of the magnetic vortex skyrmion unit that pulls and moves to disrupt the Red Communist China BRAIN parasite technology (synthetic biology + biological):
The glasses block blue light, the China BRAIN parasite grows in blue light and then the yellow color destroys the parasite in the optogenetic cortex. Before stacking this optic filter sequence I got headaches and could not work on a computer for longer than 30 minutes, which matches Marc at CIA experience with China’s BRAIN parasite tech taking him offline. The only difference, is that I’m a technical engineer that is extremely resourceful and creative to counterstrike this horrid enemy of the state BRAIN parasite weapon system.