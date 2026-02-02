Decontamination.ai 108 | Optimized Ozone + HBOT Protocol

I’ve been able to further refine and optimize the correct sequencing that works best for oxidative stress applications on bioweapons with a biological and synthetic biology component by sequencing a fasted body with anti-fibrolytics and chelators the night before an ozone and HBOT session.

Anti-fibrolytics and chelators taken the night before:

Enteric Coated Calcium-disodium-EDTA Enteric Coated Nattokinase Enteric Coated Bromelain NAC

Supplements taken the morning before ozone and HBOT session:

MSM (it is a diamagnetic sulfur crystal)

Topical applications before ozone and HBOT:

Take a hot water bath, two cycles of wash and clean utilizing Dr. Bronner soaps, anti-fungal soap for horse/dog/lambs and with salt (sodium bicarbonate) Then I dose with essential oils on head prior to headbag application

I keep my body in a field-coherent-disruptive environment to relax the contamination that has parasites (biological and synthetic biology based), heavy metals and other constructs that contaminated my liquid crystal (mesogen) body (intentional contamination by an enemy of the state).

I’m utilizing ozone headbag and then sequenced with an HBOT unit, while drinking a litre of ozonated water in between the two sessions to buy me time for active ozone still in the body when pressurized into a low pressure HBOT chamber (1.5 atm is my current top pressure… I do not plan to go higher pressure than that with a body inventoried with ozone, due to well uknown effects for my knowledge set). I do plan to go up to 5 atm for HBOT with pure oxygen, but would NEVER do that with ozone.

Here is my head after ozone and HBOT, but before magnetic vortex skyrmion:

Figure 1: after ozone and HBOT session, head appears normal less the scars from the synthetic biology growth and prior removal

Figure 2: you can see noticable cracks starting, that is from the ozone, only going to low pressure with ozone is my path forward and will not exceed 1.5 psig. I wear a precious metal silver baseball cap to diamagnetic shield the magnetic contamination so that it does not keep accumulating more mass from the local paramagnetic, iron dust and magnetic neodymium oxide pollution. I have a field coherent-disuptive item inside of the hat with a Tesla Disc to boost frequency that relaxes the contamination so that when I do a magnetic vortex skyrmion field session it pulls out the contamination and doesn’t shred my head/brain biological tissues.

Figure 3: Another photograph of my head

Figure 4: Another photograph of my head before magnetic vortex skyrmion but after ozone and oxygen HBOT session.

Here is my head after application of the magnetic vortex skyrmion unit that pulls and moves to disrupt the Red Communist China BRAIN parasite technology (synthetic biology + biological):

Figure 5: This is after magnetic-votex skyrmion session where the magnetic antenna part of the CCP BRAIN parasite is disrupted and clearly shows how horrid evil this tech is (e.g. invasive species growing inside of the human body through vagus nerve, stomach and into brain and pops up TX/RX antenna arrays.

Figure 6: Another photograph perspective of the antenna for data comms that China CCP and enemies of the state installed in me without my consent or permission.

Figure 7: There are more than one holes, but the larger one was significantly disrupted on the specific sequencing of ozone and then HBOT within 30 minutes of eachother.

Figure 8: My damaged teeth that the BRAIN parasite grew tentacles through as well as the tendri feeding tubular that the parasite tries to siphon food from when I chew and eat on the left side of my mouth, to grow and take me over from the brain first then body second.

The glasses block blue light, the China BRAIN parasite grows in blue light and then the yellow color destroys the parasite in the optogenetic cortex. Before stacking this optic filter sequence I got headaches and could not work on a computer for longer than 30 minutes, which matches Marc at CIA experience with China’s BRAIN parasite tech taking him offline. The only difference, is that I’m a technical engineer that is extremely resourceful and creative to counterstrike this horrid enemy of the state BRAIN parasite weapon system.