AIBCPS 210: The Time Hack On Earth by The Fallen using The Dragon and Contaminated Nation States

Here is closest to the truth that I’ve gotten on what has been attacking the sovereign nation states on earth, the attack utilizes near-field void technology, which is why humanity was hacked easily.

Basic summary: The world was already invaded and America is playing catch-up with a blinded eye and the NSA AI is now trying to sort out the truth.

People are now reporting phone calls, text messages, emails and even encrypted signal.org messages appearing and disappearing. This is due to an invasive form of intentional and unintentional contamination surrounding the brain and vagus nerve of a person, per IEEE 1906.1 quantum nanobiochem.

Depending upon the type of contamination, a person can have nanotech circuitry with biological components active (quantum) in their eyeballs via optogenetic eye circuitry per IEEE 1906.1 nanotechnology cellular communications that can switch/toggle what the optogenetic visual cortex of a person views as their perceived reality.

America’s national security 5G can’t detect the Neurostrike attack as it is quantum nanobiochem, this was confirmed via phone conversation with Robert McCreight in 2022-2023 before his untimely death in 2024. The China CCP PLA MSS “Xi’s Magic Weapon” even defeats the 5G point to point cellular communications, with distributed ledger living off of the land LOTL technology, as the quantum nanobiochem grows around the head of a person, turning them into a Tesla transmitter that hacks via psychotronics and analog communications, in addition to the digital IEEE 1906.1 quantum nanobiochem time reversal technology.

This is how I was robbed through acts of terrorism, had my wife stolen and was poisoned (I continually get attacked with the enemy of the state surrogates, literally a couple of hours before drafting this information for publication).

Even worse the world now has a digital twin problem where surrogates from enemies of the state have AI brain map copies and are exploiting the sovereign nation state resources with imposters using the bodies of other Americans and international invaders (e.g. the 20,000,000 insurgents) under prior POTUS admin that was compromised by the blinded eye of AI NSA/CIA and old Guard KGB.

The system is distributed ledger IEEE 1906.1 for redundancy, which enemies of the state and Red Communist China CCP PLA MSS via Xi Magic Weapon have exploited as well as enemy of the state as well as quantum nanotech mesogens installed in the bodies of people that data in the flows America’s national security... which is what happened to me, I got tagged with enemy of the state nanotech and false posited, it grew into the vagus nerve and hacked my health, specifically magnetic nanotech that continues to re-accumulate from the local environment.

George Soros exploits this knowledge too. If you wear silver or gold hat and shirt and gloves the easily hackable IEEE 1906.1 thinks you are protected... this is what the State Department uses for diplomatic immunity and what Epstein exploited.... via his handlers that are KNOWN to be contaminated by the fallen most evil people on earth that have magnetic contamination linking them to the dragon and the fallen working through the void that hacked the NSA Red Queen AI system.

So how did the attack by the fallen go down and why is it doomed to fail again in our current timeline? Enemies of the state hacked into America and started the World War 1, cause the fallen’s leader Azazel that led the fallen angels astray, gained access to the Project Paperclip project at Black Sites that tapped into the “void” that enables all entities, including the locked-up fallen by the angelic Angels to regain access to this current timeline. Remember, the work from Hitler in Germany was trying to find ancient relics and did find some, then through the grace of God, Israel and Abraham’s people prevailed through much strife.

The advanced physics work to the best extent of my knowledge was originally started by the Project Paperclip imports Post WW2 that built out the Looking Glass time-reversal AI at the NSA black sites and then plowed-back into time with their tech for 1917 (e.g. Moon pie basis, the fallen’s leader gained access again to the current timeline via the void).

Anyone with resistance in their bodies can be hacked easily using radionics linked to AI that the fallen rebuilt on earth to control earth through the Dragon.

All bank transactions are hackable with the IEEE 1906.1 quantum nanobiochem, that is why people get debanked, nanobioIDS per person are IoB IPv6 nanobiochem ID linked with IEEE 1906.1 quantum nanobiochem. The system is “easy as peasy” to hack once you know how it works, like I do now.

If you go off-grid whatever IEEE 1906.1 you were connected with will actively monitor you with their surrogates as well as enemy of the state systems try to connect and contaminate you into their system via bluetooth and other tech.

If you do go offgrid you have to be high frequency and only eat extremely clean alive organic vegetables and liquids that are clean. If you decontaminate it requires fasting and reducing the EMF. Being around people with 5G tech will prevent you from decontaminating as well as being around a lot of bugs, this is why ancient astronauts Israel and Abraham chose the MENA region for their civilization and people, less bugs to spread contamination, and the reason for 40 years post Egypt in the desert to decontaminate the minds from the nanotech of the Egyptians, you have to bless your food in a biosymmetric and biocongruent language at all times these days, I choose Hebrew.

The 5G modulates the vagus nerve, which is why people don’t feel well on a programmed smart basis... Doing “Hum” chants decontaminates and tunes your vagus nerve, it even destroys viruses... listening to it via audio works too, but the adversarial AI systems will try to synchronize with that if it is not random enough or they can tune-into the pulse width of the harmonics.

Practical countermeasures, listen to what our Lord wrote, to be re-born again, you must be of water and the spirit as water is diamagnetic (well water) and has no resistance in it and is high frequency. Drinking coffee increases one’s resistance, don’t do this, the mormons in Utah are correct to avoid it.

Dosing with C60 fullerene a diamagnetic sphere, world strongest known antioxidant with black seed oil or DMSO oil when in a fasted state else olive oil as carrier with blue idaho spruce essential oil with colloidal copper, silver and gold nanoparticle ions through the inside of wrists works, just rub them together, to help decontaminate the body.