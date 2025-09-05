Cognitive Integrity 221: Quantum Nanobiochem Seeds Removed from Brain through Sinus

Here is a video of successful decontamination protocol that is getting at the “seeds” of splinter cell quantum nanobiochem that China CCP PLA MSS nanotech invisible arsenal has deployed globally with precision strike capability. You can see the quantum nanobiochem seed construct in this video only because the seed grew to macroscale over time, otherwise when aerosolized you can’t see the seeds spreading splinter cell quantum nanobiochem everywhere.

How does CCP PLA MSS pecision strike someone within America from thousands of miles away? Simple. They load up a Tik Toker with their nanobiochem from food, water, air and medical supply chain purchases containing the CCP PLA MSS pharmaceutical lipid nanoparticle payloads containing nanobiochem and mRNA DNA sequences, then over time the unwitting American consumer gets loaded up and inventoried with the quantum nanobiochem from China CCP exports.

Then, China CCP PLA MSS gets the useful now idiot Americans (e.g. dumbed down by the CCP quantum nanobiochem and synchronized with CCP world largest psionic ELF or telco Huawei assets via spectrum bio modulation) to then purchase Lenovo, Huawei, Motorolla, Espressif and other neurotechnology and bluetooth enabled hardware transceivers that then program the quantum nanobiochem installed on the unwitting person that has been dumbed down and subliminally receives CCP PLA MSS information from the ELF and quantum nanobiochem in their contaminated body. Then CCP PLA MSS AIBCPS gets to work programming the mesogen crystals and quantum magnetic biochem with graphene that makes the person magnetic and then gains command and control over the person’s mind and thoughts and then over time their entire body. Welcome to times of unrestricted war with advanced fallen angel technology that works off of “resistance” (e.g. blood “zeta” value and impedence nanobiochem modifiers) that links to an Artificial Intelligence Bio Cyber Physical System AIBCPS for in-situ human body synthesis of splinter cell payloads to then be dispersed within the person’s local environment and contaminate those around them.

An attack example that I’ve been nailed with many times. I am walking. A person by me on Tik Tok, observes me, then the optogenetic integration relays this to China CCP PLA MSS via quantum nanobiochem in the person (e.g. a surrogate) then the AI from China instructs the person’s nanobiochem to walk towards me and cough on me. Then at the same time the nanobiochem circuitry activates the release of some poison that was assembled within the person’s body that is aersolized via the nose. Then the particles in the air contact me and try to latch onto the skin and infiltrate my sinus. This is 7th generation warfare with quantum nanobiochem weapon payload delivery via a person’s that was taken over by the nanobiochem from China CCP PLA MSS and proxy enemies of the state. Touch is the other way the material can spread or by contact with body fluids.