Cognitive Integrity 223: Simple Practical Countermeasures to China CCP PLA MSS Nanobiochem Invisible Arsenal

Based upon my continued improvement in health, driven by a precision focus on “decontamination” of intentional quantum magnetic nanobichem, smart virus and pathogen delivery via Living Off Of The Land LOTL bioweapons in America. I now have the physical capacity to bicycle several miles and cognitive ability to work 12 hours straight (e.g. to perturb CCP PLA MSS 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.). The dietary changes I have made are now flushing out a large amount of contamination in addition to the spectrum far-field and near-field decontamination technologies.

I’ve put together this post to be accessible to all for practical and accessible countermeasures for decontamination that require both addressing the “synthetic biology weaponry”, “biological weapons” and the hybrid “quantum magnetic nanobiochem AI BCPS” weaponry that CCP PLA MSS and proxy “dark hats” utilized in asymmetric strike against democratic nations, Americas and NATO.

Figure 1: Tumeric, Maca, Macha, Ashwaganda (India Ginseng), Oregano and Natto container without yeast extract.

Figure 2: Natto without yeast or yeast extract added to the herb, bark, root and plant extracted powders.

Figure 3: Blended result. This is food as medicine. I try to add calcium-disodium-EDTA as well as nattokinase powder and bromelain powder too.

Figure 4: I then wash down the meal with vegetable broth soup. I then clean my mouth out per AIBCPS Private Client ENT protocol and then drink alkaline water with vitamin C added, a drop of oregano and xylitol.

Immediately after a meal and vegetable broth flush, I clean my teeth and sinus per ENT protocol at AIBCPS Private Client Services and then dose with nicotine as the layers of synthetic biology sheathing the entry into the brain are disrupted and the nicotine antidote 60% effective against Sars-Cov-2 and COVID derivatives can enter the brain and then enable me to get a buzz. I know the nicotine is binding with the alpha7 receptors in my brain when the buzz happens as I do not smoke, dip, chew tobacco, use patches, etc. except since September 2025 once I found out nicotine was a reasonable effective antidote against poisons in supply chains and everyone should know, there are at least 30 venoms that also have spike proteins that cause blood clotting and thrombosis.

Key Finding: If you do not get a “buzz” when dosing with clean nicotine AND you have not prior smoked, dipped, chewed tobacco, use a patch, use a nicotine lozenger or chew nicotine gum, then your alpha7 receptors are ALREADY surrounded and enclosed by CCP PLA MSS invisible arsenal quantum nanobiochem, poisons and associated plaques (amyloids, etc.) and requires significant intervention. If you do use nicotine, but have been having to purchase more nicotine products to get a “buzz”, probably from China CCP PLA MSS world largest nicotine corporation “China National Tobacco Corporation (CNTC)” indicates your brain is getting gunked up and China is extracting more money from you so you can still get the “buzz” while they slow kill you and dumb you down with their invisible arsenal of nanobiochem weaponry and plaque forming substrates.

After ENT protocol, I then dose with ivermectin and fenbendazole and chew the tablets in the mouth and slosh around with alkaline water to further pierce through the layers of quantum magnetic nanobiochem layered in the brain that were disrupted with the prior sequence steps. If mass transfer does not occur into the brain by countermeasures, then the countermeasures do not help cognitive impairment. There is also an entire Quantum Information Theory QIT applied set of technologies that don’t encounter the mass transfer constraints. As more private clients engage with www.AIBCPS.com I can continue to build this counterstrike capacity. Keep in mind the information here is all far-field normal arrow of space-time technology and requires a mass balance counterstrike to decontaminate (e.g. more contamination out than into your God given body, this is why in the bible fasting is clearly stated and communicated, but the technical and scientific knowledge was removed over time by the fallen “dark hats”. Regarding fasting, when on protoco I eat once per day in light and only around other non-contaminated people in a room that is not subject to harmonic magnetic field modulation, wifi modulation from neighbors with contamination and audio and vibrational isolation, else I will reconnect with LOTL contamination and it obviates the decontamination protocol. When I fast between meals, I fast a minimum 18 hours is required, else the layers of contamination continue to build and accrue to my disadvantage. You can eat, but eating without modulation with contamination in local environment is required and food preparation to degrade the nanobiochem circuitry contamination is also required. Make sense, make sense? This is why China CCP PLA MSS “splinter cell” quantum magnetic nanobiochem is so pervasive globally now and will continue to grow unless more people have this knowledge to counterstrike the adversarial nanotechnology.

China CCP PLA MSS and their proxies have already completed an initial first strike against democratic nation states with quantum magnetic nanobiochem, smart viruses and biological pathogens in nearly every supply chain weak point imaginable through their Artificial Intelligence AI system linked to Bio Cyber Physical Systems distributed Living Off of The Land LOTL and working through “virtual nation state” distributed ledgers to obfuscate the origin of the attack, e.g. 2016 China CCP BRAIN initiative and the groups that have access to this technology working to destablize the world’s human population via cognitive disruption and physical impairment of the body, such that invasion by CCP PLA MSS on military, governments and civilians is met with little show of force due to sick populations (e.g. unhealthy people burdened with increased pharmaceutical, medical and supplement purchases from China CCP owned supply chains that further build-into the unwitting consumers nanobiochem linking them to China CCP PLA MSS AI BCPS system for internal nation state take-over and violation of sovereign nation state national security defenses. America and Cuba were attacked in 2016 (e.g. Havana Syndrome) with the nanotechnology invisible arsenal coupled with advanced physics directed energy weapons DEW that CCP PLA MSS used to sabatoge the budding relationship building between the two nation states.

This information is being put into the clear for all to counterstrike CCP initial attack with as well as detailed and rigorous services at www.aibcps.com Private Client Services available for individuals, families and organizations.

These weekly posts will continue to be made to help out humanity, as it is what I can do to help counterstrike CCP PLA MSS invisible arsenal of nanobiochem weaponry. Information is power over “dark hats” and “evil” and the bible clearly states this to humanity:

"My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge. Because you have rejected knowledge, I also will reject you from being priest for Me; Because you have forgotten the law of your God, I also will forget your children." Hosea 4:6, from the New King James Version