Neurohacking 461: Sodium Bicarbonate is a Key Defense Against Magnetic Black Nanotech Gew - More Data

Today, I have re-confirmed that sodium bicarbonate is a key defense against magnetic black nanotechnology gew as well as eliminated chemistry as the issue, it is magnetic nanotechnology and synthetic biology.

ACTION: add sodium bicarbonate to your house, laundry, food pantry, refrigerator, bedrooms, bathrooms, bath water and toilet water for cleaning and keep a box in each room or so to repel this magnetic nanotechnology junk. The sodium bicarbonate is a “crystal” that repels the black gew nanotechnology and I have proven this many times over with today confirming how the black gew nanotechnology clouds the eyes of a camera due to the light as well as the human optogenetic visual cortex and electrical system (central nervous system, vagus nerve, brain, eyes, etc.).

The bath tub that was plugged by my taking baths in it and visually seeing the black gew nanotechnology that was removed from my body in an epsom salt, eucalyptus, menthol and sodium bicarbonate bath with a small amount of borax was finally drained today after a week of working with a mechanical drain snake device that did not work by itself to clear the plug. Here is how I finally unplugged the toilet from the China CCP magnetic black gew nanotechnology poison. Here is the black gew from my body flowing into the bath tub drain.

Remember, if the magnetic black gew nanotechnology from China CCP can plug a bath tub drain check-valve (seal it shut) then it can wreak havoc inside of a human body that is not of salt and light, as I have found out first hand over the past two years reverse engineering this nanotechnology poison that CCP has dosed the world with.

Step #1 ran the mechanical snake through the tub drain and overflow and it kept hitting a plug/blockage and when I would remove the mechanical snake there would be a film of black gew on it and the toilet was still white and clear but hazy.

Step #2 today I went and purchased a boroscope with a light and video camera on it that could record the video and take photographs to validate what was plugging the bath tub drain line as the mechanical snake was not unplugging it!

Step #3 today I talked with a retired chemist Ph.D. regarding water and chemical plugs, precipitation, etc. and discussed how I’m going to test out sodium bicarbonate to see if I can get it to unplug and film/record it. Here is initial inspection prior to second run after snaking the little mineral deposits:

The black gew (magnetic nanotechnology) then followed the horoscope light source back out and into the bath tub after it was removed!!!

Step #4 today I connected the boroscope with light and video feed and ran it into the clogged drain lines, there was some mineral deposits, but nothing plugging the line… then I encountered a pitch black region that then coated the light and boroscope and when the light and boroscope was removed the black nanotechnology gew flowed back into the bath tub! and turned the drainage region pitch dark black! This re-confirms my hypothesis that the magnetic black nanotechnology gew is energy loving as it chased the light once part of the black gew nanotechnology system got stuck on the boroscope light and it followed it back out of the drain and into the bath tub!

Video of the black nanotechnology gew attack on my brand new Klein horoscope

Step #5 I then worked hard to remove the black gew deposited on the camera’s light and quartz/glass camera lens. It was the same black gew junk that was removed from my body that is magnetic.

Step #6 Then I manually removed the water from the bath tub with a 5 gal bucket until the water level was at the drain.

Step #7 Then I empited about a pound of sodium bicarbonate into the drain and then ran the mechanical snake into the drain and reamed it for about five minutes, heard mechanical chatter and then started to see the water flow out of the bath tub and into the drain. I then poured more sodium bicarbonate and let the hot water flow and was able to get good drainage out of the bath tub. What was plugged? The drain check-valve on the bath tub and pipe was sealed shut with the magnetic black gew nanotechnology, such that the check valve which is supposed to prevent back-flow from the sewage and water system into the tub was actually preventing the tub from draining as the magnetic black gew sealed the check valve shut in the closed position even when the entire bath tub was full of water! (2 feet of head).

Step #8 Then I went back and talked with the retired chemist and shared photographs, etc. and the conclusion is that the plugged tub was not chemistry and that it is the magnetic black nanotechnology (poison).

Supporting Information:

China CCP AI BCPS reviewed my patent on the Electromagnetic Oil Pipe Plugger EMOPP technology filed and cleared for USPTO issuance in 2010-2013 and then build a supply chain contamination weapon system to plug-up people’s bodies with the same technology that Joseph Kahoe and myself invented in 2010 in response to the BP Macondo Block 252 Oil Spill from an operator error (psionic CCP attack, not the operator’s error, but got glitched out with psionic or neurotech or both).

Conclusion is that the black gew nanotechnology is China CCP PLA Xi’s Magic Weapon and it does a surround and enclose on a person. The futher insight from today’s work reverse engineering Xi’s Magic Weapon is that it slowly clouds one’s eye as the boroscope camera was slowly immersed in the black gew and it stuck to it such that everything went dark over time, which is what is going on in people eating exports from China CCP today as this material is growing inside of their body and linking them to China CCP AI BCPS. This reconfirms with data Robert McCreight’s hypothesis that China CCP and or some proxy and or terrorist group released self-replicating nanotechnology in the world.