Neurohacking 498: Mesogen Nemetic and Schmetic Crystal Drip

Share this postBrandon’s SubstackNeurohacking 498: Mesogen Nemetic and Schmetic Crystal DripCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript3Share this postBrandon’s SubstackNeurohacking 498: Mesogen Nemetic and Schmetic Crystal DripCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Neurohacking 498: Mesogen Nemetic and Schmetic Crystal DripHere is extracted mesogen nemetic and schmetic crystal drip used in population control nano-biochemistry, for healing and as a weapon Brandon Iglesias, Chem.E.Jun 10, 20253Share this postBrandon’s SubstackNeurohacking 498: Mesogen Nemetic and Schmetic Crystal DripCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareTranscriptExtracted mesogen nemetic and schmetic crystal (original version NATO) that is infiltrated with adversarial nanotechnology from China CCP PLA and contamination. https://youtube.com/shorts/M52ngwHosKU?si=Ej1qTEnZRYn_v0UVDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postBrandon’s SubstackNeurohacking 498: Mesogen Nemetic and Schmetic Crystal DripCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreElectrostasis Non-kinetic musings, reverse engineering, cybersecurity, neurosecurity, neurorights, neurohacking, energetics and bioenergetics. Hacking those that mess with others nefariously. Non-kinetic musings, reverse engineering, cybersecurity, neurosecurity, neurorights, neurohacking, energetics and bioenergetics. Hacking those that mess with others nefariously. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeBrandon Iglesias, Chem.E.Recent EpisodesNeurohacking 496: Nanotech weapon by China CCP breaks NATO banking system 2FA nano-biochem banking authorizations15 hrs ago • Brandon Iglesias, Chem.E.Neurohacking 461: Sodium Bicarbonate is a Key Defense Against Magnetic Black Nanotech Gew - More DataApr 12 • Brandon Iglesias, Chem.E.Neurohacking 460: Sodium Bicarbonate Repels Magnetic Adversarial Nanotechnology in Epsom Salt BathApr 9 • Brandon Iglesias, Chem.E.Neurohacking 453: Updated Protocol Menthol Crystals + Eucalyptus Essential Oil + Epsom Salt Bath + PEMF H-Field to Destroy Adversarial…Mar 31 • Brandon Iglesias, Chem.E.Cybersecurity 708: China CCP Black Nanotech Magnetic Conductor Gew Destroys IDS/IPS Computer Security Appliances Mar 30 • Brandon Iglesias, Chem.E.Neurohacking 450: Require your 23andMe DNA data to be deleted ASAP Mar 25 • Brandon Iglesias, Chem.E.Neurohacking 446: How does the weaponized Worm by China CCP work to spy, swat and assassinate non-Han Chinese? Mar 22 • Brandon Iglesias, Chem.E.
Share this post