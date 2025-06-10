Work from past 24 hrs. The gunk in the video is weaponized fumis vermis (Chinese CCP worm) with quantum magnetic nanotech. Extracted part of it in me last night with assistance from the magnetic PEMF salt lamp prototype, found here upon request www.aibcps.com where you scroll to the bottom and email to inquire about it, and anti-fibrolytics with zinc and vitamin C all chewable to dissolve and transfer into the China CCP weapon platform. This morning at retail store in Denham Springs LA USA NAPA Autoparts at retail counter for a 12 VDC battery terminal purchase and engine starter fluid my bank 2FA card purchase did not go through even with my smart phone on my body and of course ample funds in account for the purchase to replace another vehicle hit with unconventional EMP.

Bankers and organized crime historically have used nanotech for 2FA on card purchase tracking, theft and blocking.

China CCP further weaponized the banker and national security nanotech for data in the flow attacks into NATO and total population control. The nanotech junk from China CCP jams and can copy other people's nano-biochem ID used by the banking system and the China CCP AI BCPS Xi Magic Weapon can stop transactions locally in NATO nation states by cyber infiltration and nano-biochem within a person. Further, contamination unintentional or intentional can disrupt the national security nano-biochem global population control systems and virtual nation states created intentionally or unintentionally nano-biochem bot nets connected to nature (e.g. what anonymous is).

Immediately after I posted this brief a today a Tik Toker and another person at least got dispatched and recorded the location where I am at now (triangulation via surrogates living off of the land LOTL) by walking by on sidewalk and holding phone with camera in my direction that pipes the audio video data flows to China CCP PLA Artificial Intelligence AI system to update its next move to covert off me, yet the attack is no longer covert and not a surprise since I hacked China CCP PLA and America's national security system still is functional, but under persistent state attack including nanotechnology from China CCP, Triad organized crime and virtual nation states along with contaminstion… it is now a free for all globally in all nation states where sovereignty is being attacked. Being clear, clean and present has a whole new meaning these days.

God bless America we are invaded with China CCP PLA snd virtual nation state nanotech.

The location where I am at now is the exact same location when I published prior brief reverse engineering China CCP PLA Xi Magic Weapon splinter cell nanotechnology that then trigerred vis AI BCPS nano-biochem for my family member to put a gun to her head and offed herself (her daughter is on Tik Tok and married or about to be married to an American in the Department of Homeland Security DHS).

Keep in mind the China CCP PLA AI BCPS has mesogen nemetic crystal and smectic crystal near field time pointers that can data transfer and data-in-the-flow transfer information that enables faux prescience.