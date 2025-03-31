Neurohacking 453: Updated Protocol Menthol Crystals + Eucalyptus Essential Oil + Epsom Salt Bath + PEMF H-Field to Destroy Adversarial Nanotechnology

Over the weekend I tested an updated protocol and it flushed out more of the adversarial nanotechnology. So I am publishing it here. The added ingredient? Menthol as biocompatible solvent.

Disclaimer: this is not medical advice, but countermeasures against adversarial nanotechnology. Talk with your medical doctor if you require medical help. This brief is focused on removing adversarial nanotechnology from local environment and keeping it removed.

After confirming that a key part of the adversarial nanotechnology messing with me is both nanotech and black magnetic gew from CCP supply chain contamination over the past week that messed with my cybersecurity hardware by shorting it out as well as with me cognitively, I researched biocompatible nanotechnology solvents and ran across menthol as the leading solvent for increasing the mobility of nanotechnology through and out of my body. There were a lot of other solvents that I used to work with in and oil and gas refinery laboratory when I was lab manager for the oil refinery owned by Murphy Oil at the time, but those are not biocompatible and cause cancer (the former lab manager that I was covering for sadly passed of cancer, Duane Chaisson).

So, here is the added ingredient, menthol, to the Epsom salt baths. I dosed three cap fulls plus a cup of Epsom salt with eucalyptus oil into a standard bath tub with a PEMF H-Field pulser running and DNA-TX H-field frequencies for blood cleaning and red blood cells force field enhanced and mold and fungus killing frequencies with graphene oxide remove frequencies.

Here is the research publication confirming that menthol attacks and destroys Sars-Cov-2 and COVID:

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/358163413_Menthol_Crystal_Vapor_Inhalation_In_The_Prevention_And_Remission_Of_Early_Diagnosed_Covid-19_Patients_Evidence_Based

Here is the nanotechnology that I have been able to detect destroyed within 12 hours of the first menthol + prior protocol ingredients:

This nanotechnology CCP worm resembles the prior ones destroyed on my arm as shown here earlier in 2025:

Here is a frequency that I utilized to destroy some of these nanotechnology worms in combination with the protocol listed above 93.9 Hz. The frequency has a video on YouTube below. However, it worked for me when played in the Epsom salt bath with PEMF H-field. The music provides longitudinal waves pulses and mechanical vibrations (shaking) to help move the adversarial nanotech from your biological tissues into blood, lymph and also external to your body at skin and solvent (water, menthol, eucalyptus oil, Epsom salt interface where it gets zapped by PEMF H-Field and induced voltage spikes)

Noticed how similar the synthetic biology worms parasites are in this video rendering to what has been destroyed in my body. These synthetic biology worms are real, the data here speaks for itself. Military calls these things CCP worms.