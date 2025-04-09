Neurohacking 460: Sodium Bicarbonate Repels Magnetic Adversarial Nanotechnology in Epsom Salt Bath

Okay, further information on how to keep our bodies clean and clear from adversarial magnetic nanotechnology, e.g. a thrombic agent that is covert murdering non-CCP engineers and computer chip, electronics and silicon experts.

I have been doing salt baths in an Epsom salt with essential oil eucalyptus and menthol which is working to remove the magnetic nanotechnology dosed into me. However, there is still a tough spot and region in my vagus nerve system that has some very difficult to remove magnetic nanotechnology. Yesterday, I tested out sodium bicarbonate that (NaHCO3) dissolves in water, breaking down into sodium ions (Na+) and bicarbonate ions (HCO3-) and is the primary ingredient in Arm & Hammer. I dosed the sodium bicarbonate on left side of the bath tub and the magnetic nanotech was repelled and moved to the right side of the bath tub within several seconds. I was only able to pull out my smart phone camera after it moved, but the video here shows the clear water on left and cloud of nanotech gew on right that is repelled by the sodium bicarbonate on left side of bath tub. I have been able to remove the magnetic nanotech with solvent menthol into Epsom salt (the sulfur helps bind, fragment and capture it with the sodium chloride). Then by adding sodium bicarbonate the captured magnetic nanotech in salt is actively repelled.

Video before adding the sodium bicarbonate that repelled the nanotech to right side of bath tub when the sodium bicarbonate added to left side of bath tub by drain. I now add sodium bicarbonate to laundry, food and my toothpaste, cleaning supplies and mouth wash based upon these results.

Video after adding the sodium bicarbonate is the cover video for this post that has the sodium bicarbonate on left and magnetic nanotechnology on right.