Neurohacking 501: What does the CCP nano-biochem antenna circuit look like when being removed?

Here is a video highlighting how the China CCP nano-biochem integrates through vagus nerve, into ears, eyes, brain and scalp for antenna transmission for data comms but also a NKT weapon system inside of the body. The concept of a hand held Directed Energy Weapon DEW is extremely outdated with these nano-biochem parasites by China CCP and terrorist groups.
Removal protocol includes:
Epsom salts with magnesium, eucalyptus oil, peppermint oil for baths after showering. Addition of baking soda (sodium bicarbonate and sodium carbonate) further assist in degunking of the human body.
Salted oil pulls
Calcium-disodium-EDTA
Vitamin C
Zinc
Diamagnetic colloidal silver, copper and gold
Bismuth antacid after eating with digestive enzymes from pineapple and papaya
Essential chelated minerals
HBOT Oxygen
Magnetic Vortex Skyrmion Trap
PEMF H-field at least 2 Tesla
Tesla Coil PEMF
DNA-TX H-field graphene remove
Eating only during sunlight hours conservatively and doing an oil pull immediately afterwards as well as brush with Dr. Bronner Peppermint and mouthwash rinse with Therabreath containing EDTA
Drinking at least a gallon of alkaline water today with oxygen enrichment
Avoiding added sugar.
Avoiding meats linked to China CCP supply chains and pharma.
No yeast.
Only eating clean meat and fish that is Kosher prepared to fragment any nano-biochem in it from global pollution and contamination.
Placement of magnetic salt lamps around your house and work space provided by www.aibcps.com (scroll down and ask for the product via email link on website). These salt lamps are traps for magnetic nanotechnology and keeps the gunk from reentering your sovereign body.
Washing laundry with baking soda and borax.
