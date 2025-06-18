Brandon’s Substack

Brandon's Substack

Neurohacking 501: What does the CCP nano-biochem antenna circuit look like when being removed?

Brandon Iglesias, Chem.E.'s avatar
Brandon Iglesias, Chem.E.
Jun 18, 2025
2
Share
Here is a video highlighting how the China CCP nano-biochem integrates through vagus nerve, into ears, eyes, brain and scalp for antenna transmission for data comms but also a NKT weapon system inside of the body. The concept of a hand held Directed Energy Weapon DEW is extremely outdated with these nano-biochem parasites by China CCP and terrorist groups.

Removal protocol includes:

  1. Epsom salts with magnesium, eucalyptus oil, peppermint oil for baths after showering. Addition of baking soda (sodium bicarbonate and sodium carbonate) further assist in degunking of the human body.

  2. Salted oil pulls

  3. Calcium-disodium-EDTA

  4. Vitamin C

  5. Zinc

  6. Diamagnetic colloidal silver, copper and gold

  7. Bismuth antacid after eating with digestive enzymes from pineapple and papaya

  8. Essential chelated minerals

  9. HBOT Oxygen

  10. Magnetic Vortex Skyrmion Trap

  11. PEMF H-field at least 2 Tesla

  12. Tesla Coil PEMF

  13. DNA-TX H-field graphene remove

  14. Eating only during sunlight hours conservatively and doing an oil pull immediately afterwards as well as brush with Dr. Bronner Peppermint and mouthwash rinse with Therabreath containing EDTA

  15. Drinking at least a gallon of alkaline water today with oxygen enrichment

  16. Avoiding added sugar.

  17. Avoiding meats linked to China CCP supply chains and pharma.

  18. No yeast.

  19. Only eating clean meat and fish that is Kosher prepared to fragment any nano-biochem in it from global pollution and contamination.

  20. Placement of magnetic salt lamps around your house and work space provided by www.aibcps.com (scroll down and ask for the product via email link on website). These salt lamps are traps for magnetic nanotechnology and keeps the gunk from reentering your sovereign body.

  21. Washing laundry with baking soda and borax.

